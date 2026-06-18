A beetle that nearly went extinct is getting back to burying carcasses

By Erin Gottsacker

The United Titanium Bug Zoo at Ohio State University’s campus in Wooster is full of creepy, crawly critters in extra large sizes: hairy tarantulas, cave cockroaches and giant millipedes.

But at least one bug among them is much smaller.

“What do you say, maybe two inches long? An inch and a half?” Jeni Filbrun estimated.

Filbrun, the facility’s manager and zookeeper, held a shiny black and orange beetle in the palm of her gloved hand. She loves all bugs, but has a special affinity for the American burying beetle.

“They have the cutest little orange antennas,” she said.

Once common in Ohio, the American burying beetle nearly went extinct a few decades ago.

Now, Filbrun is working with conservationists at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens and The Wilds to help re-establish a population in the Buckeye state.

‘Nature’s undertakers’

The American burying beetle once roamed across 35 states, from Rhode Island to Texas . But their population drastically declined in the early to mid-1900s. Starting in the ‘70s, none were found naturally in Ohio for around 40 years.

“Their food sources are more scarce with all the urbanization,” Filbrun said. “They’re attracted to light, also. So a lot of our light pollution has pulled them away from their actual habitats.”

In 1989, the beetle was among the first insects to be placed on the federal endangered species list.