The Department of Energy just finalized a rule to make the energy grid more efficient. While local workers are cheering, energy efficiency advocates say it’s investing in old technology. Pittsburgh-area students got a chance to compose songs, poems and create art all about birds. Construction on the first section of 53 miles of trails in central Pa. is set to begin. Plus, we answer questions from adults and kids about the upcoming solar eclipse.
We have news about more federal funds to clean up abandoned mineland and the Tioga River, how withdrawing water for fracking from a popular creek could impact a threatened fish, and a lawsuit against a crytopminer and Gov. Josh Shapiro.
Take our survey! Let us know how we’re doing.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
Additional Links:
West Virginia Public Broadcasting: New Federal Rule Says Trains Will Have Minimum Crew Size Of Two
- Environmental group sues cryptocurrency plant and Governor Josh Shapiro - The group alleges Stronghold Digital Mining's Panther Creek Electric Generating Facility pollutes the environment with the Shapiro administration’s support.
- A school day built around birds gives students many ways into their world - The Campus Laboratory School at Carlow University taught students about birds through art, music, poetry, machine learning and even sports.
- Tioga River clean-up effort gets major boost - The five largest mine discharges in the Tioga River watershed will be remediated, cleaning up 22 miles of the 58-mile river.
- Pennsylvania leads nation in abandoned mines, but feds see light at the end of the tunnel - The Interior secretary was in Westmoreland County to announce that Pennsylvania will get $244M to address mine subsidence
- Work to begin in Rothrock State Forest on new trails in central PA, thanks to local efforts - Work on a new 7.5-mile trail in the Musser Gap area of Rothrock State Forest is part of 53 miles of trails planned for Centre and Huntingdon counties.
- Water withdrawal plan from fracking company revives worry about threatened fish - A fracking company’s plan to withdraw water from Big Sewickley Creek is causing concern about its potential impact on a fish species.