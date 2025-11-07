Episode for November 7, 2025

The Pennsylvania natural gas company CNX is suing a California-based news outlet for defamation in federal court over an article the news site published about the company’s voluntary air monitoring initiative. A fungal disease has been killing hibernating bats in Pennsylvania. We’ll hear from some of the people trying to save bats in the state. A group of seniors is using their retirement to track microplastics in streams and in the lab. A writer contemplates the legacy of the trash she finds on her Westmoreland County farm.
A natural gas driller, Senceca Resources, is facing criminal charges over its fracking operations in North Central Pennsylvania. A new, animated map shows how pollution spreads from more than 9,500 industrial sources worldwide. A new study shows America’s “founding fish,” the migratory American shad, is declining in the Delaware River.
- Saving the ‘sky puppies’: How one wildlife rehabilitator is working to rescue bats in Pa. - In the face of devastating population loss throughout the region, every bat that the Pennsylvania Bat Conservation and Rehabilitation is able to save is making a difference.
- Artifact or trash? Thoughts on what we leave behind. - A writer has collected found items on her Westmoreland County farm for decades.
- Carnegie Mellon research is behind a new global map of air pollution - Carnegie Mellon University’s CREATE Lab partnered with a nonprofit to build an animated map that shows how particle pollution spreads from 9,560 industrial sources in urban areas around the world.
- CNX sues nonprofit news outlet for defamation over fracking coverage - Natural gas company CNX is suing Capital & Main for defamation in federal court for its article about the company’s air monitoring initiative.
- Pa. attorney general files criminal charge against fracking company - The charges allege that Seneca Resources polluted water in eight counties. The company says it is working with the state to reach a “reasonable resolution.”
Additional stories from our news partners:
LIHEAP is delayed in Pa. due to the government shutdown. Here are other resources for energy bills