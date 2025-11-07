Episode for November 7, 2025

The Pennsylvania natural gas company CNX is suing a California-based news outlet for defamation in federal court over an article the news site published about the company’s voluntary air monitoring initiative. A fungal disease has been killing hibernating bats in Pennsylvania. We’ll hear from some of the people trying to save bats in the state. A group of seniors is using their retirement to track microplastics in streams and in the lab. A writer contemplates the legacy of the trash she finds on her Westmoreland County farm.

A natural gas driller, Senceca Resources, is facing criminal charges over its fracking operations in North Central Pennsylvania. A new, animated map shows how pollution spreads from more than 9,500 industrial sources worldwide. A new study shows America’s “founding fish,” the migratory American shad, is declining in the Delaware River.

Additional stories from our news partners:

