Join journalists Julie Grant of The Allegheny Front and Kristina Marusic of Environmental Health News for a discussion about their series: Pollution’s Mental Toll: How air, water and climate change shape our mental health.

Their investigation into the mental health impacts of air and water pollution in western Pennsylvania found alarming evidence that residents throughout the region are likely suffering changes to their brains due to pollution in the surrounding environment.

The reporting also uncovered the growing gap in mental health care as more people are traumatized by worsening impacts of climate change and delved into emerging methods of community-based therapy to help.

Wednesday, December 15 at 6:30 pm via Zoom.

Hosted by GASP, the event is free.