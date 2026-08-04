An angry crowd of protesters with signs surround a car
ICE protesters respond to Todd Lovic, center, who jumped out of his SUV and confronted participants at a Feb. 14 protest of Springdale Borough’s 287(g) agreement with ICE, spurred by the arrest of resident Randy Cordova Flores. Borough police continue to aid ICE in and around Springdale, while anti-ICE organizers raise issues about the process that led to the agreement. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg /Pittsburgh’s Public Source)

How ICE and a data center turned a small Pittsburgh suburb into a civic battleground

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In Springdale, a borough of 3,000 east of Pittsburgh, a year of immigration arrests, data center opposition and confrontations with local officials has fueled a new wave of organizing.

By Jamie Wiggan, Pittsburgh’s Public Source | Photos by Stephanie Strasburg, Pittsburgh’s Public Source

August 4, 2026

Text graphic with the headline “ICE, A DATA CENTER & A TOWN DIVIDED” and a subheading about conflicts in Springdale over ICE, data centers, and local accountability.

Yaquelin Vasques grew nervous when her husband, Jose Acosta, told her he was taking a construction job near Springdale.

The couple had been taking precautions while Acosta, an undocumented immigrant from Honduras, awaited the outcome of his green card application.

“I was like, ‘Oh babe, I heard so many things from the Springdale area,’” said Vasques during a July interview at her home in Beaver County more than 30 miles away.

Springdale Borough was long a sleepy square-mile suburb dominated by a power plant, but over the last 12 months has become a local flashpoint for two of the nation’s most contentious issues: data centers and immigration enforcement.

Acosta was picked up by Springdale police around 9 a.m. on July 2 while seated in his parked truck outside a commercial job site in Harmar, according to Vasques. She tracked his phone to the Springdale Borough building, where she confronted an officer who said her husband had been arrested for a traffic violation and was being transported to ICE’s field office in Pittsburgh.

Acosta lived in the country since 2018 without incident other than a 2023 traffic stop, until now.

“If luck is on our side, he could be home in two, maybe three, years,” said the mother of three.

A woman with medium-length dark hair wearing a pink shirt looks to the side with tears on her face against a plain background.
Yaquelin Vasques is raising her three children alone since her husband was detained in Harmar by ICE and Springdale Borough police on July 2. “I’m not the only one. There’s so many people going through it, too,” she said July 14 at her Beaver County home.

ICE spokesman Jason Koontz wrote in an email statement that ICE and Springdale police “were conducting field operations in the Springdale Borough area” when they apprehended Acosta in Harmar.

Acosta is one of several people arrested in joint operations involving Springdale police and ICE since the borough signed a formal task force agreement known as a 287(g) in November. That agreement, along with a contentious data center that’s set to be built a stone’s throw from family homes, have, since February, set off street protests, rallies outside the borough building and a forceful arrest of a resident at the public speaker’s lectern.

Amid the backlash, two community organizations, Indivisible Allegheny Valley and Save Allegheny Valley Environment (SAVE), have formed as the primary engines of opposition.

Springdale is one of 130 Allegheny County municipalities, tasked with handling streets, parks and public safety. While proponents say small government fosters responsiveness, the confluence of a data center and an immigration crackdown has tested the ability of a small town with largely volunteer leadership to keep its sense of community and preserve trust in its leadership amid divisive national currents.

Locals opposed to both ICE collaboration and the data center say the common thread is a lack of transparency and accountability in the town’s governance.

“In Springdale, to go from a place where there has not been a lot of activity to having all this organizing [around ICE and data centers] – I don’t know what the connection is, but I think there is one,” said resident Amy Sarno, who serves on the Allegheny Valley School Board and volunteers with the Indivisible chapter.

“Transparency and discussion have been severely lacking in our local council,” said resident Matt Lang.

Springdale officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment made by phone, email and in person.

Reflection of a framed postage stamp with a face and text, seen through a window with visible power lines and a building exterior at dusk.
“I can remember no time when I wasn’t interested in the out-of-doors and the whole world of nature.” A stamp honoring “Silent Spring” author and marine biologist Rachel Carson overlooks the lobby of the post office in Springdale Borough, her hometown, on July 25.

From Rachel Carson to Dynamo DC

Springdale faltered as deindustrialization swept through Western Pennsylvania, drawing down the population from a high of around 5,600 in 1960 to little more than 3,000 today. Though a few industrial mainstays including PPG and Greco Steel still churn out paint and construction materials, the Allegheny Valley river town has no bank or grocery store and the business corridor along Pittsburgh Street is dotted with empty storefronts.

Up the hill on Marion Avenue, the rustic timber homestead where environmental icon Rachel Carson began her life in 1907 captures the uneasy relationship between nature and industry that marked Springdale long before the issues of today.

People stand on a grassy hilltop near power lines, looking toward a river below and a cloud of smoke or fog drifting over the landscape.
Dust from the implosion of the smokestacks at the former Cheswick Power Plant in Springdale Borough floats toward New Kensington, across the Allegheny River from Rachel Carson Park in Springdale, on June 2, 2023. Carson is famous for exposing the environmental and health dangers of pesticides like DDT in her book “Silent Spring.”

Carson’s name is on the nearby riverfront park and a walking trail stretching 45 miles up the Allegheny Valley. Critics of the data center often invoke her legacy in their struggle against the New York-funded data center developer Dynamo DC.

Debbie Sigmund, the elected tax collector and an elder at Springdale United Presbyterian Church, said she thinks the town could do more to capitalize on Carson’s legacy. Sigmund, 67, helped form the Springdale Team of Active Residents (STAR) in 2008 when she felt her hometown had reached a low point.

“We were afraid,” she said. “The main street was sparse.”

A magnifying glass rests on an open book, enlarging the text “July 4, 1926” on a black-and-white photograph of a street scene with buildings and utility poles.
An Independence Day parade through downtown Springdale in 1926, as seen in the book “A History of Springdale, PA: 1906-2006.”

Springdale Borough by the numbers:

3,319 residents
52.3 years median age (vs. 40.6 in Allegheny County)
97% white (vs. 76% countywide)
$65,893 median household income (vs. $78,548 countywide)
4% in poverty (vs. 11.5% countywide)
69% of housing units owner-occupied (vs. 65% countywide)
53% voted for Donald Trump in 2024 (vs. 39% countywide)

Source: American Community Survey data analyzed by Census Reporter and Allegheny County Elections Division

STAR meets monthly in the church and works to beautify Springdale by planting trees, hanging veteran banners and supporting new businesses.

During a meeting in June, the committee discussed a grant opportunity to redevelop the main street, mused about whether a plucky restaurateur would ever take over the vacant Methodist church and heard a recent culinary school graduate share plans to open a bakery.

Sigmund said she tries to stay out of the prevailing “small-town politics” and declined to comment on the data center or other contentious issues.

Two people stand on a sidewalk holding handmade signs reading “Car Wash” and “Need Jersey” on a cloudy day near a road and parked car.
Members of the Springdale Junior-Senior High School volleyball team jump with signs along Pittsburgh Street at the border of Cheswick and Springdale Borough on Saturday, July 18. The high school mascot is the Dynamo, a nod to the Cheswick Generating Station that stood until 2023 in the block behind them. The location is now slated for a hyperscale data center, and the developers have taken the name Dynamo DC.

Her late husband, father and grandfather had all worked in the Cheswick Generating Station before it shuttered in 2022. While some criticized the air pollution caused by the county’s last coal-burning power plant, Sigmund saw its closure as another blow to the community. The 50-acre site was bought in November by Dynamo DC.

Sigmund said her fight for Springdale can feel like a losing battle, though successes like the arrival of brewpub Leaning Cask some 10 years ago and the new bakery plans give her hope. She believes her town has lots of assets to capitalize on, and could better showcase its riverfront.

“River towns are struggling,” she said. “As long as we can keep the community the way it is, and take baby steps to make it better, that’s all that we can strive for.”

A woman stands on a rocky riverbank fishing, casting her line into the water, while another person sits in a chair nearby. Trees and hills are visible in the background.
Nicole Valore, front, and her daughter, Taylor Landis, fish together at a popular spot in the Rachel Carson Riverfront Park on July 26. The Rachel Carson Trail dips down to the spot.

Lang, 32, bought his home in Springdale in 2024, before he knew of the data center plans. He said his choice was driven in part by the upward potential he saw in the town.

“They took down the power plant, there was talk of cleaning up the riverfront for recreation. That got me excited, too.”

Now the new homeowner is worried values could drop.

Aerial view of a small town at dusk with houses, a tall industrial chimney, trees, and hills in the background; power lines cross the image.
Powerlines cut the view of Springdale Borough in the Alle-Kiski Valley on July 22. At the edge of town, another power generating station glows.

Data center vote divides town

Lang began attending council meetings last fall to get to know his community and participate in civic efforts. After hearing about the data center plans during his second visit, he became involved in organizing small protests outside the borough building.

By the time council came to vote on the plans in December, the auditorium was regularly filled with residents questioning its value to the community.

More than a dozen speakers voiced worries about noise, pollution and its energy consumption, after which five of seven councilors cast yes votes amid boos and jeers.

Several members cast their votes reluctantly, saying they couldn’t oppose it without risking a costly lawsuit because the developer had met the zoning requirements.

“The community would not survive us being sued,” said Councilor Dolly Stephens before voting in support. “… We have things outlined, and if we don’t vote yes, we’ll lose all that and they’ll come in anyway.”

A group of people stand and talk in a gymnasium, with some appearing animated; cameras and media are present in the background.
Marty Garrigan, center, of Springdale Township, confronts Brian Regli, left, a consultant for Dynamo DC, formerly Allegheny DC, about the environmental impacts of a planned data center during an open house held by the developers, on June 10 at the Springdale Borough Building. Garrigan, a member of Save Allegheny Valley Environment (SAVE), has penned the poem “Lipstick on a Monster,” since turned into a protest song.

Brigitte Meyer, an attorney at PennFuture, said this is a common trap municipalities like Springdale find themselves in when a developer comes knocking with plans to build a data center. That’s in part because many small towns drafted their zoning laws long before the advent of AI platforms, and so they lack the provisions to regulate the vast industrial infrastructure powering them.

Meyer has developed a zoning template to help municipalities across Pennsylvania build their own ordinances, and Allegheny County’s sustainability office is working on its own version.

“Now it’s a race against the developers,” said Meyer, “and sometimes the developers are beating municipalities to the punch.”

Dynamo DC says the 652,300-square-foot facility will benefit the town of 3,000 by generating 80 to 100 permanent jobs and funneling millions in annual tax dollars into the borough and school district. The company adjusted the design plan to reduce the noise and improve the aesthetics.

“What we’ve been trying to do is show people that we are willing to make additional investments to mitigate sound,” Brian Regli, a consultant for Dynamo DC said during an interview at a data center open house event in June .

Regli declined an interview for this story.

Three people wearing life vests examine objects by a green basin on a dock beside a calm river, with trees and buildings in the background.
Jess Friss, center, Three Rivers Waterkeepers director of community programs, trolls the Allegheny River with volunteers Quinn Yoon, left, and Ann Carrick as they collect data on little plastic pellets spilled in a train derailment in nearby Harmar. The river towns by Springdale have seen a variety of environmental impacts from industry, and environmental groups are organizing to help residents address potential impacts of the planned data center.

Lang said he would be impressed if they make good on their pledge to recycle water rather than constantly drawing new supplies from the river.

Overall, though, he has unanswered questions on key issues, such as the number of generators, the level of noise and the source of power.

“If they could resolve a lot of the issues here, [the data center] could be a good addition,” he said. “Without those answers, I don’t feel comfortable having it move in next to us.”

Immigration arrests bring fear, activism

As data center furor cooled after the December vote, angst over ICE activity boiled over following a February arrest.

Alleging a minor traffic violation, borough police arrested Randy Cordova Flores, who has no known criminal record, and turned him over to ICE.

Cordova Flores, a Peruvian man with an immigration case in process, spent four months in ICE’s Moshannon Valley Processing Center before his family launched a costly legal challenge that led to his release from the Clearfield County facility on bond. Flores has two kids in the Allegheny Valley School District, which encompasses Springdale, Cheswick and Harmar.

A person with curly hair stands outside near a white fence and a building, illuminated by evening light.
Randy Cordova Flores, a Springdale Borough resident who was born in Peru, stands for a portrait on June 17, a week after his release on bond from ICE’s Moshannon Valley Processing Center. Springdale police transferred Flores to ICE custody following a traffic stop on Feb. 10. While he is happy to be home, he says, he never feels safe.

When Yaquelin Vasques learned her husband was in federal custody on the morning of July 2, she called Frontline Dignity, a local group that trains volunteers to respond to reported ICE arrests by documenting agents’ conduct and offering support to the detainee or their loved ones.

One of the volunteers who met her, Judah Marroquin from Springdale Township, two miles over, helped Vasques pick up her husband’s truck and drove with her to ICE’s South Side field office. Marroquin has two school-age kids with her Guatemalan husband, Carlos.

“I don’t feel alone,” Vasques said, speaking of support she’s received from people across the region since her husband’s arrest.

Vasques said she wants answers about why Springdale was operating two municipalities over in Harmar.

Koontz, the ICE spokesperson, said the Springdale-ICE task force “encountered a black Jeep that failed to properly signal a turn,” and initiated a vehicle stop when they apprehended Acosta in Harmar. He was taken into custody shortly after the occupants “exited the vehicle and absconded into a wooded area nearby,” Koontz wrote.

Koontz did not respond to additional questions about the Springdale department’s jurisdiction outside the borough or about the scope of its ICE partnership.

A woman in a red shirt sits in the driver’s seat of a car, looking back over her shoulder with one hand on the steering wheel and the other resting on the seat.
Judah Marroquin, of Springdale Township, is one of a handful of volunteers with Indivisible Allegheny Valley who go on regular rounds looking for ICE operations and vehicles and alerting people working and living in the area. She drives through Harmar, the site of several recent Springdale Borough Police-aided ICE arrests, on July 30.

Springdale Police Chief Derek Dayoub did not respond to requests for an interview made by phone and in person.

David Harris, a professor of law specializing in public safety, said Springdale police would not have jurisdiction to work in a neighboring municipality unless the two forces have a clear agreement in place. He said Springdale police may be able to claim they were simply assisting ICE, which as a federal agency has jurisdiction in any municipality.

“If they were simply picking people for regular routine criminal law enforcement, it would be a problem,” Harris said. “You have to ask some very fine questions about what Springdale was doing there.”

Local police departments that partner with ICE can qualify for a range of financial incentives once they are “operational.” Springdale did not return any receipts or records of such benefits in response to a Right-to-Know Law request Public Source filed in February. Butler County’s sheriff department, for example, had billed the federal agency nearly $200,000 for assisting with 71 arrests as of March.

During a July 21 meeting, Springdale Borough Councilor Joe Kern said in response to resident questions that council does not receive regular updates or reports about the police’s partnership with ICE.

“As far as I know, ICE isn’t actively patrolling Springdale Borough,” he said.

Police officers detain a man in a white cap next to a white van on a grassy area near an intersection with traffic lights.
Springdale Borough Police aid ICE agents as they handcuff two men pulled over along Freeport Road by Target in Harmar on July 23. In addition to aiding ICE arrests in Springdale, borough police have been recorded assisting ICE in nearby Cheswick and Harmar.

On July 23, a Public Source reporter saw Springdale police officers and ICE agents removing two men from a white van on Freeport Road in Harmar, handcuffing them and leading them to Springdale police vehicles.

Harmar Police Chief Jason Domaratz said his department doesn’t have an agreement with ICE, and will only respond if he’s called in for assistance.

“I don’t get involved in the BS,” he said.

Domaratz said Springdale’s agreement with ICE gives them the right to operate in Harmar when assisting with federal detentions.

“Do I like it? No,” he said. “My guys aren’t even allowed to leave the town. If they need to eat something and we don’t have it in the town, they have to bring it in a brown bag.”

Marroquin didn’t get involved in local politics until the Cordova Flores arrest earlier this year. Though her husband now has American citizenship, Marroquin, who is white, fears it won’t shield him from all trouble with immigration agents, and the couple has agreed he won’t drive through Springdale while the 287(g) is in place.

A group of people protest on a street holding various signs, including one that reads “END THE AGREEMENT NOW!!” and another with a peace symbol.
More than 100 people gathered along Pittsburgh Street in downtown Springdale Borough to protest the police department’s cooperation with ICE in the arrest of resident Randy Cordova Flores on Feb. 14.

Opposition leads to arrests

Protests erupted in the weeks after Cordova Flores’ arrest, including one that prompted a passing ICE supporter to stop his car and confront protester Ian Hill, of Springdale, who was holding a stick. The ICE supporter punched a different protester. Video from the incident published by TribLIVE shows Hill neither striking nor being struck.

Hill was charged with simple assault nearly three months after the incident.

Hill was also charged with terroristic threats for statements he posted on social media. All the charges were later dropped.

Two police officers stand between a gesturing man and a seated audience in a crowded indoor room; people watch the interaction attentively.
Springdale Borough police grab resident Ian Hill after he continued speaking from the back of the room following his public comment at the borough council’s Feb. 17 meeting. Hill was later charged in connection with an incident at a Feb. 14 anti-ICE rally and jailed in Allegheny County before the charges were dropped.

Days before Hill was charged and jailed, Springdale police forcefully arrested resident William “Danny” Rosenmund from the speaker’s podium during an April 21 public meeting. Rosenmund, a regular public speaker, had repeatedly questioned Springdale’s agreement with ICE since it was brokered in late 2025 and criticized borough officials for authorizing it without a public vote.

Four adults stand outside a building having a discussion; one man checks his phone, while the others face each other in conversation.
From left, Andy Howard, then Allegheny County’s acting public defender and now chief of the office, confers with his client, William “Danny” Rosenmund, and his wife Katy Ockree, after Rosenmund’s preliminary hearing before a district magistrate, on May 27, in Harmar. Rosenmund was arrested from the public speaker’s podium at a Springdale council meeting while arguing for transparency around the borough’s dealings with ICE.

Harris said he isn’t versed enough to say whether the law would require a vote in public.

“What seems to me is clear is that it should have been public anyway,” he said, pointing to the need to build trust with residents given the heightened scrutiny over immigration enforcement since President Donald Trump’s second term.

“Police work has to have the community’s support,” he added.

A man sits at a desk with his hand on his forehead next to a digital timer reading “00:03:00” and a nameplate labeled “ATTORNEY CRAIG H. ALEXANDER.”.
Springdale Borough Solicitor Craig Alexander beside the borough’s three-minute time clock for public comment, on July 21. Council enacted a new public comment policy following the borough’s first meeting on the proposed data center, allowing only its residents and taxpayers to take the podium and limiting each person’s comment to three minutes.

Rosenmund was speaking about policing issues and criticizing what he described as a lack of transparency when he was pulled from the podium and taken to the ground by Springdale officers. Rosenmund faces seven criminal charges, including resisting arrest and two felony charges of aggravated assault. His hearing was deferred when prosecutors discovered video refuting the borough’s claim he spoke beyond his allotted three minutes.

Vibrations without representation

Norman DeLay tried to speak at a Springdale council meeting.

DeLay, 57, said he moved to Cheswick for a peaceful life after a long military career that led him into “every major U.S. conflict since the Panama invasion” in 1989.

The boundary line separating Cheswick and Springdale runs along South Duquesne Avenue, the quiet cul-de-sac where DeLay lives with his wife and daughters. On the Cheswick side, a row of neat ranch homes perch behind trimmed green lawns. On the Springdale side sits the 50-acre lot now slated for the data center.

A man in a neon yellow “Teamsters Local 249” shirt stands on a street near power lines and greenery, facing away from the camera.
Norman DeLay walks on his street, which divides his town of Cheswick, at left, and Springdale Borough on July 20. Though the proposed data center would sit across the street from his house, DeLay wasn’t allowed to speak at a Springdale council meeting on the development because he wasn’t a borough resident.

DeLay’s time as an Army Ranger brought on post-traumatic stress disorder that’s sometimes triggered by fireworks and other loud noises. From his porch, though, he takes comfort in the wildlife that graze and flitter through the former industrial site where a quilt of grassy undergrowth has returned since the power plant’s demolition. He and his daughters have pet names for the deer — Thelma and Louise — and the three crows — Huey, Lewy and Dewy — that stop by most evenings.

“It’s something that you don’t want to lose, you know?”

DeLay said he went to a council meeting last fall to voice his opposition to the plans, but was told he couldn’t speak because he’s not a Springdale resident.

Now he’s looking to uproot his family and settle in rural Tennessee.

“I moved here because I have PTSD,” he said. “…I’m hoping to be out of here before they build it.”

Two people sit quietly on a red picnic table in a grassy backyard, surrounded by trees and a wooden fence.
Danielle and Tyler Bonatesta sit under the tree they were married under in their Cheswick backyard. A wave of emotion washed over Tyler as he talked about moving away and leaving the tree, a mariposa species he planted for his mother to attract the butterflies and hummingbirds she loved before she passed away of lung cancer.

Tyler Bonatesta, 31, bought his parents’ former home in Cheswick with plans to raise a family there.

“I imagined being outside with our kid,” he said. “We had a large yard. You could catch a baseball outside.”

Like DeLay, he was concerned when he heard about the data center and attempted to speak at council but was turned away.

“It’s crazy to me that we couldn’t have any say in it,” Bonatesta said.

Bonatesta said his biggest concerns were with the noise and the possible health consequences of living near a data center. He said he couldn’t be sure what the actual impacts would be until the center is online, but by that point it could be too late.

“It’s too big of a risk and we’re essentially being forced out of our home.”

After the vote in December, he and his wife, Danielle, decided to put their house on the market, and they accepted an offer in July.

Two people work in a kitchen; one stands on a step stool near a window holding a tool, while the other gestures upward. Colorful mugs are lined above the window.
Tyler and Danielle Bonatesta pack up Tyler’s late mother’s Fiestaware as they prepare to move out of Cheswick due to its proximity to the planned hyperscale data center.

Local tempests, broader ripples

“All of these impacts are regional, but the authority is municipal,” said Courtney Ehrlichman, executive director of CONNECT. “Those things don’t stop at the borough line, but the public comment does … You can live 400 feet from a project and have no standing or live a mile away and be able to speak.”

CONNECT is a nonprofit that builds collaboration between Pittsburgh and 41 other Allegheny County municipalities.

Ehrlichman said the participation gap isn’t the fault of any municipality specifically but pointed to a regional problem with the emergence of data centers that create new challenges for older zoning codes.

“If the decision-making unit is smaller than the impact zone, there’s always someone who is left out of the room.”

As a volunteer firefighter at Frazer VFD, DeLay said he’s routinely called to emergency scenes in Springdale through their mutual aid agreement. This is just one example of how the communities are intertwined, he said.

“It’s kind of like a three-legged stool,” DeLay said of Springdale, Cheswick and Harmar. “You’re not gonna be able to stand with just two legs.”

Two women hold protest signs about AI data centers in a gravel lot. One sign features a photo of Nikola Tesla. A small dog in a yellow vest stands in the foreground.
Charolette Baierl, left, of Swissvale, the Ohio River Valley regional organizer for Climate Reality Project, holds a sign with a quote from Rachel Carson beside Sally Simpson, of Ford City, who is organizing around a potential data center in her area. On June 13, they joined members of Save Allegheny Valley Environment near the Rachel Carson Riverfront Park in Springdale Borough to protest the planned data center.

Borough’s foes converge

As the first approved data center plan in Allegheny County, the Springdale project has drawn interest and concern from across the region.

The SAVE group meets weekly at From Italy, a pizza shop tucked away on the town’s eastern tip painted in green, white and orange blocks. The meetings, where around 30 regulars gather most weeks, have attracted researchers from the University of Pittsburgh and a former Upper Burrell commissioner concerned about the data center planned in his township. One of the leaders, Tom Bailey, lives across the river in Penn Hills.

“I do hope that by being vocal, we can help other communities prepare for data centers or fight against them if need be,” Lang said.

A group of people are seen through a window, working and talking inside a room with art on the walls during dusk.
Laurie and Marty Garrigan talk with other organizers at the From Italy pizza shop following a Save Allegheny Valley Environment meeting on July 23.

Since the council approval in December, SAVE has turned to Allegheny County, which must approve a land development plan for the data center and grant it various permits.

“I don’t think they thought that Springdale would fight back,” said Cathy Mager, a lifelong Springdale resident and a SAVE member who hopes to find a way to thwart the data center before construction begins.

The 15 or so residents at Springdale council’s July 21 meeting were split about evenly among SAVE and Indivisible members. Marroquin, who attended, said Indivisible Allegheny Valley was founded to protest the 287(g) agreement and support locals who may feel at risk from ICE, but her strategy has shifted toward better governance, which she said underscores all their efforts.

“We are going to try to do things not just for the vulnerable community, but just for the community as a whole,” she said.

A man submits paperwork at a desk while a woman writes on a form; two people sit on the floor in the background and a police officer stands near a door.
Lifelong Springdale resident Cathy Mager, a member of Save Allegheny Valley Environment (SAVE), signs up for public comment beside her husband, Wayne, during the June 21 Springdale Borough council meeting as a Springdale police officer stands guard. Behind them at left, Devon McCullough and Kaitlin Mueller of Indivisible Allegheny Valley confer under the borough building clock. The two record council meetings from their phone and push for transparency. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/Pittsburgh’s Public Source)

One speaker, Brittany Jackson, said a lack of clarity around ICE and policing made her feel unsafe as a person of color.

“We want transparency,” Jackson said. ”I don’t feel safe because I don’t know what is going on.”

Two others asked the borough to livestream meetings so more people can tune in.

“It’s 2026. If we’re gonna be doing transparency and putting everything online, a livestream is really easy to do,” said Kaitlin Mueller.

Patrick Bono, Springdales’s new manager, said he is updating the website and will be making public reports and meeting minutes more accessible.

“I’m working on that goal of transparency for you and for everyone in the borough,” he said, addressing Jackson.

A view of an industrial town along a river as the sun sets behind it, a bus comes down the main street.
Sun sets along Pittsburgh Street in Springdale Borough on July 30.

Before public comment, Council President Mike Ziencik said there had been discussion about lifting the three-minute limit on public comment. For now, though, the green LED clock atop the dais starts ticking once the mic is engaged.

“We will not interrupt you, we will not look at you like you have a third eyeball,” Ziencik said. “We will give you your full three minutes.”

Jamie Wiggan is deputy editor at Pittsburgh’s Public Source and can be reached at ja***@**********ce.org.

Stephanie Strasburg is a photojournalist with PublicSource who can be reached at st*******@**********ce.org, on Instagram @stephaniestrasburg or on Twitter @stephstrasburg.

This story was edited by Rich Lord and Halle Stockton and fact-checked by Maddy Franklin.

Design and development by Natasha Khan.

This article first appeared on Pittsburgh’s Public Source and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.