The Allegheny Front Investigates Fracking in Ohio

A decade ago, people in Ohio hadn’t heard much about fracking for natural gas in their state. But since then, the gas industry has literally changed the landscape in parts of eastern Ohio, from countryside, to what some describe as an industrial zone.

For some people, that has meant new jobs or payments to lease their mineral rights. But the thousands of new well pads, pipelines, compressor stations, and waste injection wells haven’t been welcomed by everyone. Citizens have filed thousands of complaints with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources about everything from gas leaks and crumbling roads to odors and noise that they blame on energy development.

We examined these complaints, how ODNR responded and what Ohio residents are doing to protect their health and the environment.

This multi-part series is supported in part by the Fund for Investigative Journalism and the Sears-Swetland Family Foundation. Additional funds from The Heinz Endowments and the Park Foundation, which supports our energy reporting, were used for this project.