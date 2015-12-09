fbpx

Episode for February 7, 2025

The Allegheny Front
Several clean energy projects are already underway across the county, including a hydrogen hub that's moving forward in western Pennsylvania. But will it survive President Trump’s campaign to undo Joe Biden’s climate legacy? At the second anniversary of the East Palestine train derailment, some residents were unimpressed with the parade of politicians who made an official visit. A new campaign hopes to bring more voices to the fight against air pollution. Also, in his budget address, Governor Josh Shapiro said he plans to lower energy costs for families. Owners of the Mountain Valley Pipeline have asked federal regulators to approve a new, modified plan for an extension of the pipeline to take natural gas further south into North Carolina. A new lawsuit claims for the first time that people died because of the derailment and chemical contamination in East Palestine.
Full Episode
2 huge fires with black smoke seen from above

This week on The Allegheny Front, a special report. It's been two years since the the Norfolk Southern train derailed near the Pennsylvania-Ohio border. Researchers have been looking at how the toxic chemicals released in the disaster could impact people's health, and many who lived nearby still have health questions. A Western Pennsylvania Congressman is calling on leaders in Washington to pass rail safety legislation. Also, Gov. Josh Shapiro touts an agreement to prevent spike in electricity bills. Fifteen environmental justice communities in Allegheny County are now eligible to receive funds to address climate change. A festival in central Pennsylvania celebrates the American chestnut, while educating about its conservation struggles. 
Episode for January 24, 2025

The Allegheny Front
Manufacturing is cleaner and more automated than when it hit its peak in the Pittsburgh area in the 1950s. Federal dollars and clean energy have revolutionized manufacturing, but what happens now that President Trump is back in office? Jobs in clean energy are expanding faster in Pennsylvania than the state’s overall economy, according to a new report. A climate journalist looks at the potential consequences of President Trump's first executive orders dealing with energy development. In its last days, the Biden Administration awarded Pennsylvania money to launch rebate programs for electric appliances like heat pumps and home improvements that conserve energy.
Full Episode

Zsuzsa Gyenes stands in a parking lot.

2 years after train derailment in East Palestine, some residents worry about liver disease

Julie Grant
car on flooded street

Nearly $1M grant to fund climate projects in Allegheny County environmental justice communities

Reid Frazier
A wind turbine under a blue sky.

Trump’s executive orders champion fossil fuels, knock back wind power

Kara Holsopple

Episode for January 24, 2025

The Allegheny Front
Solar installers on a building

Report: Clean energy workforce is growing in Pennsylvania, but challenges remain

Reid Frazier
A slim square appliance with a large opening for a fan sits next to a wall.

Biden administration awarded home energy rebate money to Pa. in final days

Sophia Schmidt
A white pick-up truck on a city street.

Experts recommend ‘road salt diet’ to minimize impacts to the environment

Zoë Read
Two men standing, talking outside a cafe, colorful umbrellas can be seen

One community’s journey to create ‘energy democracy’ through solar

Julie Grant
A man up close, sitting at a cafe with red flowers behind him.

Episode for January 17, 2025

The Allegheny Front