EPA Secretary Michael Regan joined Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro near Pittsburgh Monday to unveil federal grants to state and local governments to fight climate change.

The Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program was created by the Inflation Reduction Act, President Biden’s signature climate bill passed in 2022. The program gives $4.3 billion to cut carbon pollution around the country.

Pennsylvania will get $396 million to lower carbon dioxide pollution from the industrial sector, the state’s largest source of greenhouse gases.

Gov. Josh Shapiro — considered a potential vice presidential candidate on the Democratic side — said businesses and workers want to make fighting climate change a priority.

“The problem is, there has not been enough help available for businesses to be able to do that, for workers to be able to make those kind of contributions in their communities until today,” Shapiro said.

Pennsylvania’s industrial sector, including steel and plastic production, accounts for 31 percent of the state’s carbon pollution. Shapiro said these businesses can apply for grants to lower their footprint.

“These grants can be used for a wide array of projects, including improving energy efficiency, reducing emissions, implementing carbon capture…and replacing equipment with electric powered options,” he said.

Scientists say carbon pollution, mainly from fossil fuel use, is warming the planet. The earth has experienced record-breaking temperatures in 13 consecutive months.

A majority of Americans want politicians to do more to address climate change.

EPA administrator Michael Regan said the grants would also cut local air pollution, like soot and smog, which disproportionately affects low-income and minority communities.

“These investments will result in cleaner air for these fenceline communities, but also create jobs and spur economic development in these fenceline communities,” Regan said.

Other states will use the money to lower emissions in the transportation, agricultural and home heating sectors.

The grant will fund a new program through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection called Reducing Industrial Sector Emissions in Pennsylvania (RISE PA). The program seeks to cut industrial emissions by 5 percent.

Environmental groups lauded the grant announcement. “RISE PA is truly a win-win-win-win – for the environment, Pennsylvania workers, frontline communities, and heavy industry itself,” said the Clean Power PA Coalition, in a statement.