Investigation: The fracking industry’s waste problem

More than a decade after regulators promised to improve reporting standards for this waste, an investigation found huge discrepancies in state records.
Our investigation with Inside Climate News reveals the lack of oversight of drilling waste moving through Ohio landfills, potentially putting waterways at risk.
The Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill accepts fracking waste. But some fear fracking contaminants like radium could end up in the Monongahela River.
Max Environmental Technologies hazardous waste landfill in Westmoreland County has a history of compliance problems. Fracking waste, which is often radioactive, made it worse.
Science journalist Justin Nobel's shocking seven-year investigation looks at how the industry has skirted regulations and endangered public health.