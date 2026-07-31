Episode for July 31, 2026

Conservationists are trying to stop the spread of the invasive wavyleaf basketgrass in Pennsylvania’s forests. A new exhibit of landscape paintings in Pittsburgh encourages rest and reflection. Concrete made with plants, like flax, has climate benefits. Several environmental groups in Pennsylvania are casting doubt on a report about landfill runoff released by state regulators. Three Mile Island is on schedule to receive nuclear material by the end of the year. A grandson and grandmother visit all 63 national parks together.
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- Take ‘The Long Walk’ in nature through art - Landscape paintings by Pittsburgh-based multimedia artist DS Kinsel are on display at the Frick Environmental Center in Pittsburgh through September 26.
- Pa. DEP says landfill leachate poses no health risk. Environmentalists aren’t so sure. - A citizen group based in Westmoreland County hosted a webinar to share information about what they say is the report’s incomplete investigation of the potential harm to the Commonwealth.
- A new invasive plant threatens Pennsylvania forests. Here’s how you can help. - Experts are working to stop the spread of the wavyleaf basketgrass, but they say public awareness and participation in an upcoming event are critical to protecting the state's forests.
ADDITIONAL LINKS:
An Ohio native and his grandma took on every national park – and their distant relationship
Three Mile Island reactor restart progresses through environmental review, public comments
The future of flax is in a brick wall built along the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia
ICE abandons plans to convert 2 rural Pennsylvania warehouses into detention centers