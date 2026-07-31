Episode for July 31, 2026

Conservationists are trying to stop the spread of the invasive wavyleaf basketgrass in Pennsylvania’s forests. A new exhibit of landscape paintings in Pittsburgh encourages rest and reflection. Concrete made with plants, like flax, has climate benefits. Several environmental groups in Pennsylvania are casting doubt on a report about landfill runoff released by state regulators. Three Mile Island is on schedule to receive nuclear material by the end of the year. A grandson and grandmother visit all 63 national parks together.

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ADDITIONAL LINKS:

An Ohio native and his grandma took on every national park – and their distant relationship

Three Mile Island reactor restart progresses through environmental review, public comments

The future of flax is in a brick wall built along the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia

ICE abandons plans to convert 2 rural Pennsylvania warehouses into detention centers