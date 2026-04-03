Episode for April 3, 2026

The fast pace of data center development has caught many communities off guard. Environmental organizers are trying to help them find their voices. A study released in February finds that energy generated in Pennsylvania will be used for data centers out of state. US Steel’s new owner scored near the bottom in a climate ranking for steel companies. A new study tries to take smoking out of the equation for lung cancer risk. The results were surprising for areas with poor air quality. Allergy season is starting earlier because of climate change. We also talk with the author of a bird guide that’s for enthusiasts and beginners alike.
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- Event in Pa. will help people facing data centers in their communities - Community Action Works is organizing the event on April 18 to bring together residents and environmental groups for education and networking.
- Panel discusses how energy demand from data centers nationwide will impact Pennsylvania - Energy generated in Pennsylvania will power data centers in state and out of state, a new report found.
- A wildlife biologist’s birding guide brings everyone into the flock - A co-organizer of the original Black Birders Week has written a guide for people who love birds, and those who don’t know it yet.
- U.S. Steel’s new owner gets poor marks in climate rating for steel industry - Nippon Steel scored so low because it’s actually been increasing its usage of coal in recent years, and recently reinvested in coal at a U.S. Steel plant in Indiana.
- Cause of fish kill in Centre County unclear, but environmentalists say documenting issues is important - Forty small fish, along with crayfish and frogs, were recently found dead in Pine Creek, a tributary to Penns Creek.
- Allergy symptoms start earlier with climate change - Temperature and precipitation pattern changes mean trees are blooming earlier.