Episode for April 3, 2026

The fast pace of data center development has caught many communities off guard. Environmental organizers are trying to help them find their voices. A study released in February finds that energy generated in Pennsylvania will be used for data centers out of state. US Steel’s new owner scored near the bottom in a climate ranking for steel companies. A new study tries to take smoking out of the equation for lung cancer risk. The results were surprising for areas with poor air quality. Allergy season is starting earlier because of climate change. We also talk with the author of a bird guide that’s for enthusiasts and beginners alike.

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