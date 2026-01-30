Episode for January 30, 2026

Numerous health studies are ongoing following the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio 3 years ago. When conventional oil and gas operators in Ohio started seeing fracking wastewater come up through their wells, they knew there was a bigger problem. January is national Radon Action Month, and that means it’s time to test your home for the radioactive gas.

There is a relationship between heavy snowfall and global warming. The Nature Conservancy is working to help species adapt to climate change by acquiring land to serve as a critical rest stop for increasingly rare, migrating grassland birds. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is pausing its proposal to move up the start of firearms deer season.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn