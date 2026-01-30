Episode for January 30, 2026

Numerous health studies are ongoing following the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio 3 years ago. When conventional oil and gas operators in Ohio started seeing fracking wastewater come up through their wells, they knew there was a bigger problem. January is national Radon Action Month, and that means it’s time to test your home for the radioactive gas.
There is a relationship between heavy snowfall and global warming. The Nature Conservancy is working to help species adapt to climate change by acquiring land to serve as a critical rest stop for increasingly rare, migrating grassland birds. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is pausing its proposal to move up the start of firearms deer season.
- Test your home (or school) for radon to reduce lung cancer risk - Many Pennsylvanians are unknowingly exposed to the radioactive gas in their homes, but there’s something they can do about it.
- Why some Ohio residents fear injection wells will pollute their drinking water - Residents in Marietta, Ohio, are concerned that two injection wells to store waste from oil and gas drilling could pollute the city's aquifers.
- Research projects look at health of humans and dogs in East Palestine, 3 years after the train derailment - Long term liver health, how chemicals affect dogs, sharing lessons learned with other disasters and environmental justice are all areas of research since 2023.
- The Nature Conservancy acquires 200+ acres in Western Pa. to help protect rare birds - The 279-acre parcel in Cambria County represents a critical rest stop along an important migratory route stretching 200 miles through the Appalachians.
- PA Game Commission votes to keep current firearms deer opener date, but plans to revisit moving it up - Some commissioners had argued the change would help declining license sales by making hunting more accessible to younger people.
- The surprising tie between global warming and heavy snow - Scientists think the biggest winter storms — like the one that hit this past weekend — are becoming more intense due to climate change.