Episode for May 23, 2025

A new outdoor recreation area in a Pittsburgh park is meant to include people of all abilities. When hikers make it to the halfway point on the Appalachian Trail in Pennsylvania, there’s a tradition of eating a half gallon of ice cream. An environmental reporter shifts his perspective by leaning into the landscape. A network of trails in Northeast Pennsylvania that follows old railroad corridors is now carrying economic development across the region.
From our archives, how a 67-year-old grandmother hiked the Appalachian Trail in just a pair of Keds. And the Brood 14 cicadas are now emerging.
- Essay: A 70-mile hike provides a refuge from a stressful year - "Henry David Thoreau went into the woods to 'live deeply and suck out all the marrow of life.' Me? I just wanted to stop looking at my phone."
- Cicadas are back. Brood XIV expected to emerge in parts of Pennsylvania - After 17 years underground, the large, clumsy insects have started emerging to breed in parts of the United States, including Pennsylvania.
- Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy opens accessible trail and discovery space in Frick Park - With its new trail and discovery space in Frick Park, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy aims to create an inclusive outdoor experience.