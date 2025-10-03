Episode for October 3, 2025

Drilling for shale gas creates tons of potentially toxic solid waste. Much of it now goes to landfills, making it harder to keep fracking waste out of Pennsylvania’s rivers and streams. As our series about the Mon continues, a project mapping the river hopes it will bring more people into advocacy for its health and future. As the Trump administration dismantles environmental justice initiatives, we hear from a leader in the movement.

And, the board investigating the August explosion at the Clairton Coke Works says the incident happened when a crew performed maintenance on a cracked gas valve. Pennsylvania’s state House voted to create a state-backed insurance program to cover andslides and sinkholes.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn