Nature’s upcycling: How to find beach glass along Lake Erie

This is the first installment of a series of fun, nature-based activities in western Pennsylvania. Check back for more in the coming weeks.

Searching the shores of Lake Erie for beach glass is a favorite pastime of many.

Beach glass is glass that has been polished and smoothed by friction in the water and is found on the shores of freshwater bodies. The glass comes from ordinary items such as bottles, jars and other glass products that end up in oceans or lakes through shipwrecks, littering, coastal dumping, storm runoff or erosion. It is discarded waste that has been smoothed and frosted due to tumbling waves over 20 to 50 years.

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This glass comes in various colors, including blues, greens, browns, and more. The rarest color being orange. This is due to the underconsumption of orange glass products, not being made as much. Not only do the locals of Lake Erie collect these little treasures, but some also make incredible-looking art out of them.

Elizabeth Jones is a beach glass artist located just outside Cleveland, Ohio. She started her journey with beach glass 11 years ago after she was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. She said her oncologist influenced her to start working with her hands due to her condition, and that is when she started her business “Liz’s Sea Glass Art.” Every year, she sells around 100 art pieces, mostly online but also at local art shows.

Jones’ tips and tricks to find beach glass

“If the waves are kicking up, go ahead and take a trip out to your nearest beach,” she said.

She also stressed the importance of people being careful while searching for beach glass to prevent cuts from sharp glass. She encourages people to use rubber gloves while digging for glass.

After taking protective measures, you may have to dig deep in the sand to find the big pieces of beach glass.

“Don’t be afraid to dig in the sand because if you dig in sand, you might stir up that treasured piece you’re looking for,” Jones said.

Jones declined mentioning her favorite beach to search, but she did mention her least favorite spot.

“Headlands Beach in Lake County is kind of sparse for me. I’ve tried, they call it digging, where you sit and you just move the stones back. I can’t find a big piece there for love nor money,” she said.

Best beaches at Presque Isle State Park for beach glass

Others say that Presque Isle State Park beaches 1 through 3 are the best to find beach glass out of the 8 beaches that make up the state park, as they have more rocky and pebbly shores.

Some other favorites that are popular for beach glass hunting are Conneaut, Huntington and Edgewater beaches.

More tips for finding the best glass

Go after a storm. Storms can stir up debris and beach glass.

Going in the early morning. Beach glass searching is very popular on Lake Erie and you will likely be met with lots of locals. Early morning helps to beat the crowds.

Go in the off months. for less competition.

If you are interested in Jones’ beach glass art, you can check out her Facebook page “Liz’s Sea Glass Art.” She also attended a beach glass show in Ashtabula Harbor, about an hour northeast of Cleveland, on June 27-28.