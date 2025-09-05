Climate Fixers: Slowing down ‘fast fashion’ with natural dyes

This is part of WHYY’s Climate Fixers video series, where Senior Climate Reporter Susan Phillips profiles innovative people working locally to cool the earth, heal the planet and help neighbors thrive.

When Winona Quigley left Lancaster County as a teenager to study fashion at the Parsons School of Design in Manhattan, she dreamed of a glamorous life working in the New York City fashion industry.

“And as I was starting my career, that was when the Rana Plaza collapse happened. That happened in Bangladesh in 2013,” Quigley said. More than 1,100 garment workers were killed in a factory near Dhaka. Thousands more were injured in what is considered one of the world’s worst industrial accidents.

“And that was a factory that was producing [garments] for a lot of big brands that we recognize as American consumers,” Quigley said. “And it was completely preventable, and it was the lack of regulation that caused it to happen. And I think it was a big wake-up call for everybody in fashion that the people who are making our clothes are not being compensated enough, they don’t have the safety they need, and there was just not a lot of thought going into how our clothing is being made.”

Asking questions about the human toll of the fashion industry evolved into questions about the environmental impact of clothing manufacturing. It led Quigley back to her roots, where she now runs a natural dye company in Lancaster County.

“Aside from the pollution generated by the fashion industry, the majority of garments that Americans wear are produced in several different countries and have a large carbon footprint because they’re being shipped all over the world to be manufactured,” said Quigley. “Yarns might be spun in one country but knit into fabric in another country. And so the amount of shipping that a single T-shirt can have really adds up.”