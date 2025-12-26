Episode for December 26, 2025

A former dairy farmer turned musician uses his story to get others in agriculture to talk about their feelings and find healing. And how a man has kept his appointment with the sunrise every morning, for years.
- The Sunrise Guy - For almost seven years, Bugsy Sailor has been on a mission to watch every sunrise. But now, he wonders if the inspiration that started this project will also be the thing that ends it.
- Musician helps farmers open up with ‘Empty Barn’ song - A former Pennsylvania dairy farmer takes his guitar on the road to address the mental health crisis in rural communities.