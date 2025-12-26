A tree with a lake and sunrise behind it
Bugsy Sailor's sunrise shot on January 1, 2020. It was taken at Peninsula Point Lighthouse in Rapid River, Michigan. (credit: Bugsy Sailor)

Episode for December 26, 2025

The Allegheny Front·
Full Episode

A former dairy farmer turned musician uses his story to get others in agriculture to talk about their feelings and find healing. And how a man has kept his appointment with the sunrise every morning, for years.

 
 
 
  • A man in a coat watcheds the sun rise over water The Sunrise Guy - For almost seven years, Bugsy Sailor has been on a mission to watch every sunrise. But now, he wonders if the inspiration that started this project will also be the thing that ends it.
  • A man with a gray beard leans against a huge tractor tire Musician helps farmers open up with ‘Empty Barn’ song - A former Pennsylvania dairy farmer takes his guitar on the road to address the mental health crisis in rural communities.