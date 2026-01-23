Episode for January 23, 2026

A new project will take on studying the risks of wildfire in Eastern states. Residents of an eastern Ohio town have concerns about fracking wastewater fouling their own water supply. As the Pittsburgh newspaper of record announces its closure, former employees look back and ahead at environmental coverage in the region. Pennsylvania lawmakers and consumer advocates blamed new data centers for rising home energy prices at policy hearing in the state Capitol. Researchers are trying to find new ways to remove microplastics and PFAS chemicals from drinking water. The arguments for and against starting deer season for firearms early in Pennsylvania.
- What closing the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette means for the region’s environmental reporting - Don Hopey and David Templeton covered environmental news for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette before retiring. When reporters stop covering the environment, "the public is not hearing the information it needs to hear."
- Temple researchers hope to remove PFAS, microplastics with sustainable treatment method - Water providers are removing toxic PFAS chemicals from drinking water, but methods are energy intensive. Temple researchers are looking at alternatives.
- An effort to get ahead of eastern wildfire risks - The Eastern Fire Network will convene experts from six institutions to set a research agenda on the risks and impacts of wildfire in eastern states.
- Pa. officials urge lawmakers to tax data centers, offset home energy spikes - “Data centers must pay their own way,” says Pennsylvania’s consumer advocate. Republican lawmakers want to incentivize more energy production.
- Pa. Game Commission proposes change to start of firearms deer season - As hunting license sales decline, Game Commission is considering moving the beginning of firearms deer season to the Saturday before Thanksgiving.