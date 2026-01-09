Episode for January 9, 2026

This week, Inside Climate News tells us about their three-part investigation of solid fracking waste in Pennsylvania. We also look at the climate impacts of concrete, and talk with a couple that’s taken their fascination with birds into the studio.
We have news about environmental groups objecting to an air quality permit for a natural gas plant at the site of the former coal plant in Homer City, Indiana County, and research shows that salt used for winter de-icing is being found in Pennsylvania waterways throughout the year.
- Takeaways from frack waste investigation in Pennsylvania - Inside Climate News found lax state oversight of solid waste from oil and gas drilling, despite new findings that it's more radioactive than previously thought.
- New financing is available for Philly-area homeowners seeking to install rooftop solar - Although the residential solar tax credits expired, solar installers and financers are pointing to another affordable option: leasing.
- How one couple made birds into their bandmates - "Avimancy" is a new project being led by a birding couple who are linking their ornithological fascination to their art, exploring film, music, dance and more.
- Pa. environmental groups appeal permit for massive gas power plant meant to fuel data center - The proposed 4.4 gigawatt gas-fired plant would generate enough power for more than 3 million homes and emit more greenhouse gases each year than all the cars on Pennsylvania’s roads.
- Concrete is a big contributor to climate change. Penn researchers say they can shrink its footprint - Alternative ingredients and 3D printing could help concrete absorb more of its carbon emissions over time by making it more porous.
- Road salt remains in waterways months after winter storms, according to new data - Road salt applied in the winter runs off into the groundwater and emerges in surface water streams months later. Advocates say roads can be made safe with less salt.
- Cement is a climate menace. Under Trump, fixing it just got harder. - The cement industry has set ambitious goals to cut its carbon footprint. But as federal funding dries up, its path to a greener future is less clear.