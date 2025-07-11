Episode for July 11, 2025

Business and industry leaders are talking a lot about the possibilities of AI, but the technology also comes with environmental costs. A longtime critic of the natural gas industry is leaving his post at an environmental nonprofit and recommends changing laws or making new ones. A book that asks what we can learn from going back millions of years into Earth’s history that could help us survive the climate crisis. What do everyday people think about the climate-related extreme weather we’ve been experiencing? Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed a bill this week to repeal the state’s ban on Sunday hunting for turkey and deer. The Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department encouraged members to get screened for cancer during a three-day clinic. A Pennsylvania state appeals court ruled that a township in Allegheny County violated its own zoning law when it allowed a gas well to be built in a residential area.

