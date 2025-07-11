Episode for July 11, 2025

Business and industry leaders are talking a lot about the possibilities of AI, but the technology also comes with environmental costs. A longtime critic of the natural gas industry is leaving his post at an environmental nonprofit and recommends changing laws or making new ones. A book that asks what we can learn from going back millions of years into Earth’s history that could help us survive the climate crisis. What do everyday people think about the climate-related extreme weather we’ve been experiencing? Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed a bill this week to repeal the state’s ban on Sunday hunting for turkey and deer. The Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department encouraged members to get screened for cancer during a three-day clinic. A Pennsylvania state appeals court ruled that a township in Allegheny County violated its own zoning law when it allowed a gas well to be built in a residential area.
- PA leaders, Trump to meet at Carnegie Mellon about natural gas and data centers, as AI threatens to worsen climate change - By 2030, data centers for AI use in the U.S. could be responsible for as much CO2, the main ingredient in climate change, as the country of France.
- Wilkes-Barre hosts screening to raise awareness of heightened firefighting cancer risk - The three most prevalent cancers in firefighters are thyroid, testicular and Hodgkin's lymphoma. They are exposed to PFAS and other toxins.
- In Michael Mann’s book, Earth’s climate history shows us there’s still time to act - "Our Fragile Moment" takes lessons from the paleoclimate record to help us survive the climate crisis.
- As a longtime fracking activist moves on, his concerns about the industry persist - Ted Auch, formerly of FracTracker, an advocacy group that analyzes the risks of oil and gas development, wants to work on changing laws and the impacts of dark money.
- Lawmaker says bill to repeal Sunday hunting ban in Pa. rooted in environmentalism - Democrat Mandy Steele proposed the bill because she says hunting protects farmers’ crops and important forest ecology.
- Court rules against Allegheny County township that allowed fracking near homes - If an appeal fails, the company may be required to remove the gas well in Elizabeth Township. One lawyer says the new legal approach could be applied to other municipalities.