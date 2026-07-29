A new invasive plant threatens Pennsylvania forests. Here’s how you can help.

A new invasive plant has been found in a western Pennsylvania nature reserve that could alter the forests of the Laurel Highlands and beyond if it takes hold. Land managers and invasive species experts are working to slow the spread of wavyleaf basketgrass, but they say public awareness and participation in an event in August are critical to protecting the state’s forests.

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What is wavyleaf basketgrass?

Wavyleaf basketgrass is an invasive perennial grass native to Europe and Asia. It’s found in Maryland, Virginia and in eight counties in Pennsylvania.

Wavyleaf basketgrass thrives in shaded forests. It grows quickly, forming dense mats that suppress native vegetation. The basketgrass produces seeds with sticky awns, or stiff bristles, that readily attach to boots, clothing, pet fur, wildlife, and even rubber surfaces. As people and animals move through infested areas, the seeds hitch a ride to new locations.

That’s how Brian Daggs, invasive plant ecologist with the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and the Pennsylvania Natural Heritage Program, believes it made its way to Bear Run Nature Reserve, a 5080-acre reserve managed by the conservancy.

“Likely someone from somewhere else where there is an established population came and visited Bear Run Nature Reserve, unknowingly having some of those seeds stuck to maybe their boots, or they might have brought their dog with them, and it was stuck in their dog’s fur,” he said. “As they walk the trails here at Bear Run, those seeds fell off and took root here along the trails.”

Daggs learned of the plant growing in Bear Run from a report on iNaturalist, a platform where people can report what they find in nature.

“When we saw the report, we jumped on it immediately and started doing herbicide applications to really prevent this plant from establishing,” he said.

Wavyleaf basketgrass was first recorded at Bear Run two years ago. Photo: Kathy Knauer / The Allegheny Front Bear Run Nature Reserve, near Fallingwater, is a property of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. Photo: Kathy Knauer / The Allegheny Front. A trail in Bear Run Nature Reserve. Photo: Kathy Knauer / The Allegheny Front

In mid-July, Daggs and staff and volunteers from the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, as well as staff from the Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry were conducting an early detection search for the wavyleaf basketgrass along the trails at Bear Run.

“It presents us with an opportunity to prevent it from becoming that super-established, really impactful infestation and remove it while it’s still just a young pioneer population,” Daggs said.

They were tagging locations where they found basketgrass and pulling it up.

“It creates lots of lateral or horizontal runners, so when you pull it up, you’ve got to make sure you’re getting all of these lateral stems that are climbing along the surface of the ground,” he said. “Do not throw them back on the ground. They’re likely to reroute and still live. Bag it and throw it away.”

They hope to prevent it from spreading throughout the reserve and into the forests of the Laurel Highlands.

“A lot of invasive plants, unfortunately, have already spread wide and far across the state, so we are trying to focus on keeping those out of areas where they are not or treating them where we have other resources to protect,” said Andrew Rohrbaugh, chief of the Forest Health Section at the Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry . “Wavyleaf is one where it’s not spread too far yet across any of the state, so we’re really trying to help our partners with Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and the Department of Agriculture.” How to identify it

Learning to recognize wavyleaf basketgrass is the first step in preventing its spread.

Leaves

Flat, dark green leaves are about 1.2 cm (0.5 in) wide and 4-10 cm (1.5-4 in) long with rippling waves across the blades and elongated, pointed tips. The leaf sheaths and stems are noticeably hairy .

Size

Wavyleaf basketgrass has short, low-creeping stems that typically grow between 8 and 11 inches tall, although they can reach up to 18 inches. The plant spreads to form dense, carpet-like patches.

Wavyleaf basketgrass has short, low-creeping stems that typically grow between 8 and 11 inches tall, although they can reach up to 18 inches. The plant spreads to form dense, carpet-like patches. Stems

The stems are thin and covered with white hairs. They grow close to the ground and readily root at the nodes, where the leaves emerge, allowing the plant to spread quickly.

The stems are thin and covered with white hairs. They grow close to the ground and readily root at the nodes, where the leaves emerge, allowing the plant to spread quickly. Flowers

Feathery white flower spikes bloom from late summer through fall, usually between late August and November.

Feathery white flower spikes bloom from late summer through fall, usually between late August and November. Seeds

The seeds develop in clusters of three to five pairs. Each seed has a long, stiff bristle called an awn that produces a sticky substance, allowing the seeds to cling easily to people, animals, and passing objects, including smooth surfaces like rubber boots.

How you can help stop the spread

According to Daggs, preventing the spread of wavyleaf basketgrass starts with a few simple actions:

Clean your boots and gear. Remove any seeds or sticky residue after a hike to avoid transporting the plant to new locations. Daggs recommends doing this every time you go hiking.

Remove any seeds or sticky residue after a hike to avoid transporting the plant to new locations. Daggs recommends doing this every time you go hiking. Report sightings. If you discover wavyleaf basketgrass, report it through Pennsylvania’s iMapInvasives platform or contact the Bureau of Forestry or the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

If you discover wavyleaf basketgrass, report it through Pennsylvania’s iMapInvasives platform or contact the Bureau of Forestry or the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Pull and bag: After you report it to iMapInvasives, pull it from the ground, making sure you get all lateral stems, then bag it and throw it away. Don’t leave it on the forest floor where it can regrow, or compost it. For best results, leave the bag out in the sun for a few days before throwing it in the garbage.

After you report it to iMapInvasives, pull it from the ground, making sure you get all lateral stems, then bag it and throw it away. Don’t leave it on the forest floor where it can regrow, or compost it. For best results, leave the bag out in the sun for a few days before throwing it in the garbage. Spread awareness. Educating others about the invasive species helps prevent accidental spread and encourages early detection.

Join the Basketgrass Bonanza this August

The Pennsylvania iMapInvasives Program is encouraging residents to become part of the solution through the Basketgrass Bonanza, a statewide community science survey held throughout August.

Volunteers are asked to survey parks, forests, and other natural areas for wavyleaf basketgrass and report any sightings through iMapInvasives. Each report helps the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources locate new infestations early, improving the chances of successful eradication.

Organizers say anyone can participate, making the event an easy way for Pennsylvanians to help protect the state’s forests from one of its newest invasive threats.