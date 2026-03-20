Episode for March 20, 2026

According to a new study by state regulators water that runs off of landfills which take fracking waste doesn’t pose a threat to the public. Severe storms or drought caused by climate change affect not only farmers but many others in the local food system, like rstaurants. Rock hunting gives a woman in addiction recovery a new way to see the world. The Allegheny County board of health is looking at how it can reduce the impacts of fracking. A group of Pittsburgh high school students is raising money to plug abandoned oil and gas wells.

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