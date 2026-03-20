Episode for March 20, 2026

According to a new study by state regulators water that runs off of landfills which take fracking waste doesn’t pose a threat to the public. Severe storms or drought caused by climate change affect not only farmers but many others in the local food system, like rstaurants. Rock hunting gives a woman in addiction recovery a new way to see the world. The Allegheny County board of health is looking at how it can reduce the impacts of fracking. A group of Pittsburgh high school students is raising money to plug abandoned oil and gas wells.
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- PA DEP says ‘no risk’ to the public from radioactive materials in oil and gas waste sent to landfills - A DEP study found that wastewater samples from landfills that take fracking waste were mostly below drinking water guidelines for radioactivity.
- Rock hunting helps a woman in addiction recovery - Joyce Fetrow said rocks inspire her to keep on track with her sobriety.
- Allegheny County health board considers fracking impacts - Health experts plan to make recommendations on fracking’s “toxic” effect on communities.
- Pittsburgh high schoolers hope to make climate impact by plugging old gas wells - The Dice Well Done Club is hoping to raise $5,000 to plug its second abandoned well.
- How climate change is pressuring Pittsburgh’s farms, restaurants and food supply - Extreme weather, industry consolidation and fragile supply chains are already transforming the region’s food economy — what will it take to build resilience?