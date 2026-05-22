Episode for May 22, 2026

This week, a special show of award-winning and recognized stories. What advocates and residents who live near U.S. Steel plants are saying about the Trump administration’s policies on the pollution drifting into their communities. A nature preserve is dedicated to saving an ancient creature that lives in our region: the hellbender salamander. The Monongahela River has been – and still is – an industrial river. That doesn’t stop people from using it for recreation, like swimming.

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