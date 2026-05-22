Episode for May 22, 2026

This week, a special show of award-winning and recognized stories. What advocates and residents who live near U.S. Steel plants are saying about the Trump administration’s policies on the pollution drifting into their communities. A nature preserve is dedicated to saving an ancient creature that lives in our region: the hellbender salamander. The Monongahela River has been – and still is – an industrial river. That doesn’t stop people from using it for recreation, like swimming.
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- Trump rollbacks keep new clean air rules out of Pittsburgh’s Mon Valley - New air pollution rules for steel plants including the Clairton Coke Works have been paused for at least two years.
- The swimmers who take on the Mon, together - They’ve dubbed themselves the Mon’ster Swimmers, and they brave the waters of the Monongahela River in Pittsburgh together from spring until fall.
- Bringing life back to Dunkard Creek, one mussel at a time - The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is stocking mussels in Dunkard Creek 16 years after pollution annihilated life in the stream.
- Hellbenders share spotlight with Abraham Lincoln at new nature preserve - A new preserve in Ohio is named for the salamanders that live there also highlights the history of early American railroads.