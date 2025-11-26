Episode for November 28, 2025

An Allegheny County borough plans to vote next month on a plan to build a massive data center on the site of a former power plant. The U.S. has the largest collection of apples in the world – about 5,000 varieties. How cuttings from old apple tree varieties could have rare genes that fight off new threats to our food supply. A festival in central Pennsylvania celebrates the American chestnut while educating about its conservation struggles. Considering the sticker price of eggs, some in Pennsylvania are substituting other foods for eggs at breakfast. We head to a cabin in the woods to unplug.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- These century-old apple trees could have rare genes to fight off new threats - On a remote Great Lake island, some old apple trees could have very rare, never-before-discovered genes that could help fight off future threats.
- Inaugural ‘Pennsylvania Chestnut Festival’ promotes history and conservation efforts - The American chestnut is functionally extinct in North America. A new festival looks to celebrate the chestnut's history and raise awareness about its recovery efforts.
- Springdale hears hours of testimony on proposed data center; plans December vote - After five hours of expert testimony and public comment, the Springdale Borough Council could vote on a massive data center before Christmas.
- Essay: An empty nest leads a mother to the woods - As her third child started college, Debra-Lynn Hook spent two and a half weeks in a rustic cabin amidst 200 acres of Michigan forest—to experience the grandeur and subtlety of the woods.
- With egg prices up, Penn State students scramble to find plant-based substitutes - Tofu and moong dal replace eggs in recipes that taste testers approved.