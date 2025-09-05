Episode for September 5, 2025

This week on The Allegheny Front, we talk to a researcher who found that health improved for residents after the closure of a coke plant that processed coal for the steel industry. He said, “There was like a healing going on in the community as the cumulative impacts of the pollution were reduced.”
We visit a glass recycling plant in Western Pennsylvania. Even though “glass is infinitely recyclable, which other systems can’t necessarily tout,” Pennsylvania is behind other states when it comes to glass recycling.
We also go underground for a tour of a cool tourist attraction in Potter County — the Coudersport Ice Mine, whose owners say this summer has been their best yet.
Plus, we have environmental news about a settlement to clean up plastic pollution in a tributary of the Ohio River, the restoration of funding for the federal electric vehicle charging station program, and a study that says fracking hasn’t been all that good for the regional economy.
- Coke plant’s closure near Pittsburgh led to immediate health benefits, study finds - ER visits for pediatric asthma and cardiovascular disease plummeted after the Shenango coke plant on Neville Island closed in 2016.
- Climate Fixers: Slowing down ‘fast fashion’ with natural dyes - Synthetic dyes are often petroleum-based and pollute waterways. At a former dairy farm in Lancaster County, Pa., flowers, plants and kitchen waste color clothes naturally.
- Shattering misconceptions about glass recycling in Southwestern Pa. - When you recycle your glass bottles in Southwestern Pennsylvania, chances are, they’ll end up back on store shelves in about 30 days.
- Plastic manufacturer agrees to $2.6 million settlement for pollution in Ohio River tributary - Two environmental groups and the DEP reached a settlement with Styropek for plastic pellet pollution in Raccoon Creek near the Ohio River.
- Federal EV program back on, but Pittsburgh charging largely driven by private sector - EV charging in the Pittsburgh area will continue with or without federal support, as businesses look to serve customers with convenient refueling locations.
- Coudersport Ice Mine, which naturally grows ice in summer, sees busiest year since reopening in 2014 - Visitors come from all over the U.S. and the world to Potter County to see the icy mine. This summer, one of the hottest since 2014, has had the most ice.
