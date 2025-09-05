Episode for September 5, 2025

This week on The Allegheny Front, we talk to a researcher who found that health improved for residents after the closure of a coke plant that processed coal for the steel industry. He said, “There was like a healing going on in the community as the cumulative impacts of the pollution were reduced.”

We visit a glass recycling plant in Western Pennsylvania. Even though “glass is infinitely recyclable, which other systems can’t necessarily tout,” Pennsylvania is behind other states when it comes to glass recycling.

We also go underground for a tour of a cool tourist attraction in Potter County — the Coudersport Ice Mine, whose owners say this summer has been their best yet.

Plus, we have environmental news about a settlement to clean up plastic pollution in a tributary of the Ohio River, the restoration of funding for the federal electric vehicle charging station program, and a study that says fracking hasn’t been all that good for the regional economy.

