Pennsylvania American Water replacing lead service lines in Pittsburgh area

Pennsylvania American Water, a utility company serving over 2 million customers in Pennsylvania, is replacing 357 lead service lines in Mt. Oliver and Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood.

The project is funded by a $1.6 million low-interest loan and a $3.3 million grant from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, or PENNVEST. This comes after a 2024 federal mandate requiring drinking water systems to replace lead lines within ten years.

“This project in particular in the Carrick area and Mt. Oliver area of Pittsburgh is really aligned with where we see a lot of lead services, so we knew that we could help those customers in that area by replacing those,” said JoAnn Hepler, a senior manager with Pennsylvania American Water’s lead program.

Beginning Monday, contractors are working in the neighborhoods to identify and replace any lead service lines, which connect a home or building to the water main. The company is replacing both utility-owned and privately-owned lines at no direct cost to customers.

Pennsylvania American Water is also replacing galvanized steel service lines that are or previously were downstream of a lead source, since they also contribute to lead in drinking water.

“The customers that have lead or galvanized service lines we will be reaching out to to get a signed agreement so that way we can move forward with replacing their service lines, and customers in the Carrick and Mt. Oliver area that we don’t know the service material would have already received a postcard asking them to report it or ask for assistance to identify their service material,” Hepler said.

Consuming lead-contaminated water poses health risks such as decreases in IQ and attention span in children and increased blood pressure and decreased kidney function in adults. Hepler said the company encourages customers with lead or galvanized lines to flush for 30 seconds to two minutes before using the water.

“Drinking water that leaves our treatment facilities does not contain lead, so it’s really just a proactive measure,” Hepler said. “Flushing will help remove any lead sediment that might be sitting in those pipes.”

This project will continue through the summer. Pennsylvania American Water also received PENNVEST funding to replace lead lines in Homestead and in New Castle. Work in Homestead is expected to start this fall. Hepler said the company plans to replace all of its lead lines by 2037.

“We’re trying to be proactive in replacing these services and identifying projects across the state of Pennsylvania,” Hepler said.