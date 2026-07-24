Episode for July 24, 2026

U.S. Steel is investing big money to modernize a mill in the Pittsburgh area. Some are worried about continued air pollution from the plant, while others in the area are excited about its economic impact. The data power of AI could help weather forecasters with some of their trickiest work, like tornadoes. A new book looks at the complexities of reintroducing large wildlife species like wolves and bison back to their original habitats. Pennsylvania has renewed its Solar for Schools program for a third time. Nonprofit environmental groups are seeking crowdfunding support for their legal challenge to a massive data center project in Indiana County. Our travel guide provides a glimpse of a rare bog habitat in the Laurel Highlands.

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Electricity demand in Pennsylvania and surrounding states is outstripping supply