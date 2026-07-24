Episode for July 24, 2026

U.S. Steel is investing big money to modernize a mill in the Pittsburgh area. Some are worried about continued air pollution from the plant, while others in the area are excited about its economic impact. The data power of AI could help weather forecasters with some of their trickiest work, like tornadoes. A new book looks at the complexities of reintroducing large wildlife species like wolves and bison back to their original habitats. Pennsylvania has renewed its Solar for Schools program for a third time. Nonprofit environmental groups are seeking crowdfunding support for their legal challenge to a massive data center project in Indiana County. Our travel guide provides a glimpse of a rare bog habitat in the Laurel Highlands.
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- U.S. Steel shows off its newest investment, to a community divided - U.S. Steel says its new hot strip mill in Braddock will improve its environmental performance and productivity by replacing an aging operation.
- Pittsburgh author tracks comeback of large mammals in the Eastern U.S. - "The Beasts of the East" looks at the complexities of reintroducing large wildlife species like wolves and bison back to their original habitats.
- AI is improving Pittsburgh’s tornado forecasting, but its full potential isn’t clear - AI may one day be able to predict tornadoes like the ones that hit on the day of Morgan Wallen’s cancelled Pittsburgh concert. But not yet.
- Pennsylvania Solar for Schools program renewed for third year - The program, funded in the new state budget for $25 million, now covers 75% of the cost for Pennsylvania school districts to install solar.
- Pa. environmental groups turn to crowdfunding to challenge Homer City data center project - The gas-fired power plant that would power the data center could be the biggest in the country, emitting as much pollution as all the cars on Pennsylvania’s roads.
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Electricity demand in Pennsylvania and surrounding states is outstripping supply