Pennsylvania Solar for Schools program renewed for third year

By Emily Scolnick / Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Emily Scolnick is a 2026 Dow Jones News Fund intern at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star.

Pennsylvania’s Solar for Schools program has been renewed for a third year, receiving $25 million in this year’s state budget to help schools utilize solar energy and cut costs.

State Rep. Elizabeth Fielder (D-Philadelphia), who chairs the House Energy Committee, first introduced the program in 2024. It provides grants through the state Department of Community and Economic Development to lower the price of installing solar energy systems at schools across the state.

“Our schools are not exempt from the affordability crisis facing Pennsylvania,” Fielder wrote in a release. “My hope is that Solar for Schools offers a tool to help them combat rising, unpredictable energy costs and put the money toward what matters most: educating our young people.”

Grants can now cover up to 75% of the total cost of a solar project, up from the previous maximum of 50%. Districts can also enter power-purchase agreements with solar developers to more easily arrange for panel installation and secure lower, fixed energy rates, according to the release.

A spokesperson for Fielder said the option for agreements aims to help schools manage the upfront costs that come with owning solar panels.

Representatives from the Pennsylvania Building and Construction Trades Council and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers applauded the state’s decision to maintain funding for the program.

“The highly skilled men and women of the IBEW are proud to be a key part of these solar installations across the state,” IBEW representative Kris Anderson said. “In addition to jobs for our members, Solar for Schools creates tremendous opportunities to save schools money and create hands-on training opportunities for the next generation of workers.”

The program contributes to Pennsylvania’s transition to renewable energy, while creating jobs, adds more sources to combat the higher demand for energy from data centers, and helps students understand the benefits of solar energy.

It would also save schools around $342 million during the lifetime of the systems, according to estimates from PennEnvironment.

The Trump administration has rolled back federal programs promoting clean energy, especially since the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act last summer, forcing states to take greater ownership of their renewable energy programs.

School districts, charter schools, cyber charter schools, community colleges, and other educational entities are all eligible for grants from the Solar for Schools program.

Seventy-three schools and districts across 23 counties received funding during the first year of the program, and applications for new funding are accepted on a rolling basis.

The Community College of Philadelphia, Bloomsburg Area School District, and Exeter School District are among those expected to break ground on solar panel construction by the end of this year.