Second victim in Clairton coke plant blast identified

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has released the name of the second man killed in Monday’s explosion at the Clairton Coke Works. Steven Menefee, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene after searchers recovered his body while searching for survivors Monday evening. County officials identified the other employee killed in the blast, 39-year-old Timothy Quinn of Westmoreland County, Monday night. Ten other workers were treated at area hospitals for a variety of injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the explosion at the facility, which was first built in 1916 and makes coke used in the steelmaking process.

Steelworkers Local 1557, which represents Clairton employees, has launched an online fundraising page to provide support to the family members of those injured or killed in the accident. As of mid-afternoon Tuesday, it had raised more than $58,000.