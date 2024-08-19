By Lane Moore | 90.5 WESA

Illinois-based nonprofit Living Lands & Waters (LL&W) has pulled an estimated 120,000 pounds of debris out of the Allegheny and the Monongahela rivers since it began dredging the waters Aug. 12.

Working in partnership with Pennsylvania nonprofit Three Rivers Waterkeeper, LL&W has mobilized a deck barge, towboat, John Deere excavator, and several work boats in the water surrounding downtown Pittsburgh. The cleanup effort has been in the works for almost a year, beginning with Three Rivers Waterkeeper’s use of sonar equipment to pre-determine the locations of the abandoned vehicles and vessels.

The cleanup fleet first tackled recyclable metal debris — things like cars and bicycles — but will soon pull fiberglass boats, pieces of old docks, and other non-recyclables out of the water. The cleanup process could last another month, according to LL&W communication specialist Callie Schaser.

Schaser said LL&W has already removed over 50 of the approximately 100 cars and boats they expect to remove from the water surrounding downtown. She said the cleanup operation will improve water quality and make the rivers safer for recreational use.

“We want people to see the cleanup effort and know that we can do it together, that you can do your part, too, by taking care of your environment,” Schaser said. “People are tubing, they’re recreating there, they’re fishing out of there — knowing that you can fall off and not get your foot scraped or your hand scraped after your tubing from a rusty piece of metal is definitely safer.”

Some of the debris has been submerged for decades and poses a serious threat to wildlife and water quality. Car batteries and fuel tanks, which can leach lead and other toxins into river water, are common among riverbed detritus.

“We’ve been talking about on the crew just how many people are living on this river and using it as their source of fun and their source of community,” Schaser said.

LL&W has focused on the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers so far, but plans to shift efforts to the Ohio River in the coming weeks.