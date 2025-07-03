Episode for July 4, 2025

Swimmer’s itch is a rash you can get from swimming in lakes,so researchers working in the Great Lakes have tried to eradicate it by treating ducks that carry the parasite that causes it. Nothing worked, and people have started thinking about the problem of wimmer’s itch differently. It has been five years since a Pennsylvania grand jury report slammed state regulators for not protecting residents from the impacts of fracking. Advocates want Governor Josh Shapiro to do more. Environmental groups will soon be canvassing Southwestern Pennsylvania on foot, by car, and by drone in an effort to find abandoned oil and gas wells.

Developers who want to skip the line for certain environmental permits can apply through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s new SPEED program. The state House has unanimously passed a bill to ban firefighting foam containing PFAS from being sold starting next year. Shore Thing is a 4,800-square-foot barge with a concession stand and live music anchored on the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh. .

