Episode for July 4, 2025

Swimmer’s itch is a rash you can get from swimming in lakes,so researchers working in the Great Lakes have tried to eradicate it by treating ducks that carry the parasite that causes it. Nothing worked, and people have started thinking about the problem of wimmer’s itch differently. It has been five years since a Pennsylvania grand jury report slammed state regulators for not protecting residents from the impacts of fracking. Advocates want Governor Josh Shapiro to do more. Environmental groups will soon be canvassing Southwestern Pennsylvania on foot, by car, and by drone in an effort to find abandoned oil and gas wells.
Developers who want to skip the line for certain environmental permits can apply through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s new SPEED program. The state House has unanimously passed a bill to ban firefighting foam containing PFAS from being sold starting next year. Shore Thing is a 4,800-square-foot barge with a concession stand and live music anchored on the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh..
- The search for a solution to an irritating plague: swimmer’s itch - Ron Reimink knew how uncomfortable and annoying swimmer’s itch could be. He spent much of his career trying to eradicate it in lakes. Then one day, he realized he was completely wrong.
- Recreational barge comes to Pittsburgh’s North Side to bring people to the riverfront - Shore Thing, a 4,800 square foot recreational barge, will offer food, drinks, live music, yoga classes and more along Pittsburgh's North Shore.
- Boots and drones deployed in hunt for orphan gas wells in Southwestern Pa. - Old wells pose health and safety risks by leaking pollutants that can contaminate groundwater and impact air quality.
- A Pennsylvania fracking report had 8 recommendations. 5 years later, few have been implemented - In 2020, Josh Shapiro, then Pa.'s AG, released a landmark report with recommendations on regulating fracking. Advocates say he has done little to advance them.
- Pa.’s SPEED program lets developers skip line for environmental review of some construction permits - Developers support the program, saying "time is money." While environmental groups fear a "rubber-stamp" for construction permits.