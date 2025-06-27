Episode for June 27, 2025

Pennsylvania leaders say the state needs more energy, so there’s a plan to create a board to streamline the siting of new power projects. Environmental groups and others are split on the idea. Environmental groups in Western Pennsylvania want to meet with officials from Nippon Steel to discuss how it plans to clean up its newly acquired U.S. Steel plants in the region. Residents who live along the Mountain Valley gas pipeline are still worried a year later about their health and safety. A new exhibit at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden plays with the idea of movement.

A national water summit is coming to Pittsburgh in July, where delegates will discuss sustainable and inclusive approaches to water management. A portion of land in Somerset County has been protected through a recent land acquisition. Tick researchers are seeing a rise in the tick population; how to prevent Lyme disease.

Groups Sue Trump EPA Over Power Plant Air Pollution Exemptions

