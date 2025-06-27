Episode for June 27, 2025

Pennsylvania leaders say the state needs more energy, so there’s a plan to create a board to streamline the siting of new power projects. Environmental groups and others are split on the idea. Environmental groups in Western Pennsylvania want to meet with officials from Nippon Steel to discuss how it plans to clean up its newly acquired U.S. Steel plants in the region. Residents who live along the Mountain Valley gas pipeline are still worried a year later about their health and safety. A new exhibit at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden plays with the idea of movement.
A national water summit is coming to Pittsburgh in July, where delegates will discuss sustainable and inclusive approaches to water management. A portion of land in Somerset County has been protected through a recent land acquisition. Tick researchers are seeing a rise in the tick population; how to prevent Lyme disease.
- Pa. lawmakers consider new state board to fast-track electricity projects - Environmental groups are divided on whether to support a new state board that would expedite the siting of electricity projects.
- A Tick Researcher’s Tips for Staying Safe Outdoors - One tip: walk in the center of the trail. Ticks like to attach themselves to long grasses. No need to use DEET.
- Environmental groups tell Nippon Steel to clean up newly-acquired U.S. Steel plants in Pittsburgh - Environmental groups want Nippon to clean up U.S. Steel's Mon Valley plants, which have racked up $64 million in fines and settlements in recent years.
- National water conference coming to Pittsburgh - The One Water Summit, an annual conference focused on sustainable and inclusive water management practices, comes to Pittsburgh in early July.
- Residents near the Mountain Valley Pipeline are still uneasy - Residents who live near the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline are unsure about its safety one year after it began operating.
- The Nature Conservancy protects 1,158 acres on Allegheny Front, now part of Pa. game lands - The land is in Somerset County is along the Allegheny Front escarpment in the Appalachians. It is now part of State Game Lanes 82.
- Pennsylvania researchers see tick population and related diseases ticking up - Pennsylvania’s Tick Research Lab says it is tracking significantly more ticks this spring. The lab tests ticks for pathogens free of charge.