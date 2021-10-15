Pennsylvania has 5,600 miles of dead waterways, polluted by centuries of coal mining. The Little Conemaugh River near Johnstown, Pennsylvania was one of them. Several abandoned mines discharged pollution that turned the river a bright orange, killing aquatic life.

A new documentary, “A River Reborn” looks at how the river, which winds through the Allegheny Mountains, was brought back to life through a decade-long effort by a coalition of local groups.

“There’s just a real sadness to the fact that people turn their back on these rivers that are actually just these gorgeous places that should be full of life,” filmmaker Ben Kalina told StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Susan Phillips. “So when I found this story, I thought, ‘here’s a chance to talk about a story where there’s actually a hopeful outcome.'”

LISTEN to the conversation:

Susan Phillips: Your new documentary, “A River Reborn,” focuses on the Little Conemaugh River and how coal mining pollution ruined it. Tell us first off: Where is this river?

Ben Kalina: Sure, the Little Conemaugh is about, say, 10 or 15 miles outside of Johnstown, Pennsylvania. So that’s sort of west-central and a little bit south in Pennsylvania, near the Allegheny Mountains. And I think some people might know of this river, not by name, but from the great Johnstown Flood, which was maybe the largest man-made natural disaster of its kind when it happened in the late 1800s.

Phillips: Interesting, so it’s the same river involved in that flood. It also suffered from acid mine drainage, a huge problem in Pennsylvania’s coal country — I’ve seen these rivers, the water is deep orange and stinks like sulfur, and nothing survives, they’re dead rivers … Let’s take a listen to Rick Orris, he’s featured in your film as someone who grew up along the Little Conemaugh.

“When I was a little child, I could fish the little cricks, when I was 5 or 6. By the time I was 10, all the fish were gone, the pollution had gotten so bad.”

Kalina: This is one of the things that’s so interesting to me about this story is in many ways. It’s a bit of a disaster story, but it’s also really a kind of a hopeful story. And it points to solutions, which I think is so important at this time.

Acid mine drainage in a lot of cases, in most cases, is a result of mines that were abandoned before the Clean Water Act was passed, because up until that time, you could basically mine for coal or for anything else, really. And just when you were done or you decided you couldn’t extract any more resources, you could just walk away without sealing the mines up or doing any remediation.

So a lot of these mines overtime just would fill up with rainwater. You can get this kind of picture: a hole in the ground that fills up with water and overflows. And as it overflows, it carries out all those heavy metals, which increase the concentration in those rivers … to a level that can’t, where they can’t support life.