This story comes from our partner, 90.5 WESA

Allegheny County Health Department officials have issued fines against U.S. Steel for air pollution and permit violations that occurred at U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works last year.

The department levied nearly $800,000 in penalties, to be paid to the Community Benefit Trust and to the Allegheny Clean Air Fund. According to a letter released by the county Friday, the fines were issued Jan. 14 and are due 30 days after.

The letter sent to U.S. Steel states that the violations took place from April 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2019.

Air quality activists protested at the City County Building in downtown Pittsburgh last Friday before the Board of Health meeting, demanding increased efforts to improve air quality. Protesters noted the high rates of children with asthma living near the plant and asked for the health department to provide follow-up care for residents for residents affected by a string of smoggy days in the Mon Valley related to pollution.

Earlier this month ACHD interim director Ronald Sugar said the County will propose new regulations by the end of 2020 to require industrial polluters to reduce emissions during weather-related pollution days.

Neither U.S. Steel or Health Department officials were immediately available for comment.