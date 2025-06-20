Episode for June 20, 2025

The Ohio River Basin provides millions of people with water, but it’s one of the most polluted river systems in America. A plan to clean up the Ohio River goes public. Are President Trump and congressional Republicans going to tank America’s EV industry before it can get off the ground? An effort to make buildings in Pittsburgh more efficient meets a milestone. A portion of land in Somerset County, part of a critical ecosystem, has been protected through a recent land acquisition.
Water utilities are under another federal deadline to replace lead service lines, and the difficulties in removing PFAS chemicals from public drinking water. Nippon Steel is buying US Steel for $15 billion.
- Ohio River restoration plan hopes to rally federal support for watershed - More than 30 million people across 14 states rely on the Ohio River watershed for drinking water, recreation, and for their local economies.
- Why Trump’s budget bill could mean ‘America’s electric vehicle surrender’ - Narayan Subramanian, who worked in the Biden administration, says President Trump’s budget bill would cede the U.S. electric vehicle supply chain to China.
- The Nature Conservancy protects 1,158 acres on Allegheny Front, now part of Pa. game lands - The land is in Somerset County is along the Allegheny Front escarpment in the Appalachians. It is now part of State Game Lanes 82.
- Atlantic Shores seeks to cancel offshore wind contract with N.J., but says it hasn’t abandoned the project - The company says its offshore wind project is in a holding pattern while awaiting a new political climate.
- Pennsylvania water providers say they’re complying with federal PFAS regulations - The EPA last month proposed to give water providers more time to remove toxic PFAS chemicals from drinking water.
- Pennsylvania American Water replacing lead service lines in Pittsburgh area - More than 350 lead service lines are being replaced in Mt. Oliver and Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood at no direct cost to customers.
- Pittsburgh 2030 District buildings reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent - The University of Pittsburgh's Central Utility Building is an example of the strides the 2030 District has made to reduce energy and water usage.