Episode for June 20, 2025

The Ohio River Basin provides millions of people with water, but it’s one of the most polluted river systems in America. A plan to clean up the Ohio River goes public. Are President Trump and congressional Republicans going to tank America’s EV industry before it can get off the ground? An effort to make buildings in Pittsburgh more efficient meets a milestone. A portion of land in Somerset County, part of a critical ecosystem, has been protected through a recent land acquisition.

Water utilities are under another federal deadline to replace lead service lines, and the difficulties in removing PFAS chemicals from public drinking water. Nippon Steel is buying US Steel for $15 billion.

