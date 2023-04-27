This story comes from our partners at WHYY

Excessive heat, floods, stronger storms — the climate predictions for our region look bleak. But solutions are brewing, often driven by a desire to profit as well as altruism.

Israel, the so-called start-up nation, known for its innovation with desalination, has 6,000 active start-ups with hundreds focusing on climate solutions.

So, I took a trip to Israel to find out what technology driven by capitalism can do to help us prepare for the warming future.

Israel faces an existential crisis for the small democratic country, with protests blocking streets and talks of a civil war over a plan to weaken the role of its Supreme Court.

But at an investors summit in February, few wanted to discuss that. Instead, inside Jerusalem’s International Convention Center a Disney-esque TED Talk meets a job fair focused exclusively on how Israeli tech companies were racing to solve the climate crisis.

At the opening session of the OurCrowd summit, it was music, lights, camera, action.

“Today we ask the big question: Can the people in this room, the investors, the founders, the multinational executives and business leaders, can they dream up, develop, and deploy the solutions we need? We ask the question: Can start-ups help save the planet?”

Apart from the opening ceremony, dozens of Israeli climate tech start-ups set up booths hoping to hook a venture capitalist or two.

Organizers promised, “angels and unicorns, start-ups and scale-ups, …drones that plant trees, plants that make fish, and milk without cows.”

Jon Medved, the CEO of OurCrowd, an online crowdfunding site that links investors with start-ups, was the man behind this summit.

Many would say capitalism is what drove the climate crisis. And that a solution would depend on a different economic model that prioritizes sustainability and equity. But when asked to comment on that, Medved crunched his water bottle.

“I don’t believe it for a second,” Medved said. “I think capitalism has proven to be the only system that works. It’s the system that has brought living standards up around the world.”