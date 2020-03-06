Shirley and Bob Redcay, of Denver, were sure their home was getting clean drinking water from the brand-new well on their property.

The couple built the home about three years ago just before they relocated from Florida.

But, after reading a story in LNP|LancasterOnline in September, they realized private well water is not regulated in the state — their water was never tested. Worried about possible health concerns, the couple immediately called a local company to have their drinking water tested.

The couple isn’t alone in their concern about water quality. Medical professionals, scientists and drinking water experts say the condition of drinking water is a significant factor in a community’s overall health.