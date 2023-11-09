Home energy and electricity use make up an estimated 20% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, and it’s often our biggest source of personal emissions.

That doesn’t mean you need to shell out a ton of money to renovate your house. Simple efficiency measures can go a long way.

An energy-efficient home helps people save money on utility bills. It also plays a role in lowering climate-warming emissions.

Graphic: Tom Downing, WITF | Sources: U.S. Department of Energy and Project Drawdown

This story is produced in partnership with StateImpact Pennsylvania, a collaboration among The Allegheny Front, WPSU, WITF and WHYY to cover the commonwealth's energy economy.