Home energy and electricity use make up an estimated 20% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, and it’s often our biggest source of personal emissions.
That doesn’t mean you need to shell out a ton of money to renovate your house. Simple efficiency measures can go a long way.
An energy-efficient home helps people save money on utility bills. It also plays a role in lowering climate-warming emissions.
Graphic: Tom Downing, WITF | Sources: U.S. Department of Energy and Project Drawdown
Find the rest of the series:
- What can I do about climate change? An introduction
- Part 2: What we (don’t) eat
- Part 3: Dig in the dirt
- Part 4: Getting around
- Part 5: Shop smart
- Part 6: Upgrade your home
- Part 7: Speak up
This story is produced in partnership with StateImpact Pennsylvania, a collaboration among The Allegheny Front, WPSU, WITF and WHYY to cover the commonwealth's energy economy.