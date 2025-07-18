Episode for July 18, 2025

President Trump was in Pittsburgh whipping up support for building data centers and the gas infrastructure to power them. But many worry that electricity ratepayers will get stuck with higher bills as demand for energy grows. A new online tool helps people who live near industrial facilities learn more about the chemicals and pollutants they’re being exposed to. Clean air quality advocates in Allegheny County held a virtual town hall meeting this week to push for increasing certain industrial operating fees. Cleanup work at a contaminated former dishware factory site in Falls Creek, Pennsylvania, is underway. A new study shows that small differences in temperature within a farm field can affect how many bees it attracts. Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Online tool launched to help identify chemical exposure - The Environmental Health Project's Compounds of Concern tool helps residents living near industrial facilities learn about the chemicals and compounds that may be exposed to, and their potential health risks.
- Trump came to Pittsburgh to promote AI in Pennsylvania. Here’s what you need to know. - Tech leaders, politicians and gas industry executives joined the president at Carnegie Mellon University, amid protests.
- Cleanup work at contaminated Jackson Ceramix Superfund site in Clearfield County underway - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is addressing lead contamination from a former dishware factory site in Falls Creek, Pennsylvania.
- Clean air advocates want to see pollution permit fees increased in Allegheny County - Southwestern Pennsylvania Grassroots Town Halls and the Breathe Project convened a meeting to call on the Allegheny County Council to increase fees for processing Title V operating permits.
- As more data centers connect to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, some worry prices will spike - New data centers could squeeze supply on the electric grid, driving up prices. Advocates want "large load users" to pay their fair share.