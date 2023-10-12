MACH2 is a coalition of the three states and promises to create 13,000 clean energy jobs through the use of green and pink hydrogen. Supporters include a long list of labor organizations, universities, chemical companies, utilities, regional transportation providers like SEPTA, as well as oil refiners like Monroe Energy and PBF.

“Clean hydrogen will fill a critical gap in our clean energy mix, particularly for heavy industrial applications including manufacturing, shipping, logistics, and transit where full electrification is exceedingly difficult, impractical, or currently impossible,” said Dora Cheatham, MACH2 board secretary and treasurer. “…[The] hydrogen produced at MACH2 would substantially reduce carbon emissions both in the production process, but also for end users who utilize the hydrogen fuel.”

ARCH2 was one of two proposed hubs based in Western Pennsylvania — the other was the Decarbonization Network of Appalachia, or DNA. The ARCH2 hub would be centered around the production of blue hydrogen in the midst of the heavily drilled Marcellus and Utica shale fields of Appalachia.

ARCH2’s partners include the state of West Virginia, EQT, and several other companies and institutions. ARCH2 was backed by West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito.

“With ARCH2’s submission to the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program, I am confident the Department of Energy will conclude there is nowhere better suited to host the growth of this industry than the Appalachian region,” Manchin said in a statement in September.

-The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier contributed to this report.