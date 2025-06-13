Episode for June 13, 2025

The approval of a coal mine expansion in Western Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands has residents worried. Also, more than 100 mine researchers and engineers at a federal office in Allegheny County are slated for termination. We talk with Pittsburgh journalists who were asked by Australians to report about Alcoa’s mining operations near an ancient forest there. Cicadas make their 17-year appearance in central Pa.

We have news about rollbacks to power plant rules, cuts to solar tax credits, a new state energy siting board and menstrual products in state parks.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn