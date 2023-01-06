This story comes from our partner, 90.5 WESA

Researchers with the Carnegie Museum of Natural History report warming temperatures caused by climate change are putting North American wildflowers, abundant in southwestern Pennsylvania, at risk.

Plants on the forest floor need to get as much light as possible before trees sprout leaves each spring, according to the study published in the journal Nature Communications last month. Once they do, it’s harder for understory species, like wildflowers, to access sunlight.

But climate-related warming means the seasons change earlier, leading trees to put out their leaves sooner and leaving wildflowers with a shorter window of time in the sunlight.

“If they experience reduced access to light as we project, then they’re not going to have the amount of energy from photosynthesis that they need in order to survive and reproduce,” Ben Lee, a post-doctoral fellow at the Museum of Natural History and the lead author of the study.

Scientists surveyed data from 5,522 individual specimens collected from 1901 to 2020, representing 40 species across the three continents. In doing so, they found forest life in North America is more at risk due to this shift in light access than in Europe and northeast Asia.