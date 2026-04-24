Episode for April 24, 2026

Gov. Josh Shapiro announced two Western Pennsylvania coal-fired power plants will push back their retirement dates by at least four more years. Ohio residents worry about more fracking planned for a remote natural area, becuase of their own experiences with the industry. Native hawthorn trees provide useful habitat to a carnivorous singbird species. Pennsylvania may soon adopt the scarlet tanager as its official state migratory bird. A farm and a nonprofit have forged a unique partnetship to fight food waste and hunger.

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