Episode for April 24, 2026

Gov. Josh Shapiro announced two Western Pennsylvania coal-fired power plants will push back their retirement dates by at least four more years. Ohio residents worry about more fracking planned for a remote natural area, becuase of their own experiences with the industry. Native hawthorn trees provide useful habitat to a carnivorous singbird species. Pennsylvania may soon adopt the scarlet tanager as its official state migratory bird. A farm and a nonprofit have forged a unique partnetship to fight food waste and hunger.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- A local food bank is turning spoiled produce into farm-fresh eggs. Here’s how - Unfit for pantry shelves, hundreds of pounds of produce are redirected to a farm, where the chickens' "salad bar" curbs waste, cuts costs and helps fight hunger.
- Is the rare Pennsylvania hawthorn ready for its moment in the sun? - Native hawthorn trees, Crataegus pennsylvanica, have a thorny history in Pennsylvania.
- Gov. Shapiro moves to keep 2 coal-fired power plants open in Western Pa., as energy demand from data centers grows - The plants will stay open through 2032, and have more time to meet water pollution standards.
- ‘The Jewels of the Forest’: Scarlet tanagers proposed as Pennsylvania’s ‘migratory bird’ - An estimated 13% of the breeding population of scarlet tanagers is found in Pennsylvania, mostly in the state’s large forests.