Episode for August 8, 2025

- Why Canadian wildfire smoke is lingering (and what you can do about it) - A climate scientist and mom explains why the smoke is sticking around and who should stay indoors.
- Health of Pittsburgh’s rivers has improved, but still faces threats from pollution, report says - A new report on Pittsburgh’s rivers shows ongoing threats to the waterways and calls for stricter regulations to reduce pollution.
- You can borrow an induction cooktop at the local library - Millvale Tool Library recently acquired portable induction cooktops, available for the community to borrow for free. These energy-efficient appliances are a cleaner, climate-friendly alternative to gas stoves and can help improve indoor air quality.
- West Virginia families sue EQT over fracking pollution - The families say several gas wells and a compressor station in the Wetzel County released harmful pollutants that made their children sick.
- New law could speed up removal of abandoned boats in Pittsburgh rivers - A new state law signed streamlines the process of removing abandoned and derelict boats sitting on the side of the road and sinking in rivers and lakes.