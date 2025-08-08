Health of Pittsburgh’s rivers has improved, but still faces threats from pollution, report says

This story comes from our partner, 90.5 WESA

A new report on Pittsburgh’s rivers details ongoing threats to the region’s waterways and calls for stricter regulations to reduce pollution.

The Three Rivers Waterkeeper’s latest State of Our Waters report details the group’s monitoring efforts throughout 2024.

Out of 39 samples taken, the report said nearly 75% were positive for the group of chemicals known as PFAS — Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances — which are used to make products stain-resistant and waterproof.

Executive Director Heather Hulton VanTassel said Pennsylvania regulates how much of two PFAS chemicals can be present in drinking water. The Department of Environmental Protection limits PFOA to 14 parts per trillion and PFOS to 18 parts per trillion. PFAS are known to have negative health effects, including increased risk for some cancers.

There are no limits on how much of the contaminants can be discharged into waterways.

“ We have PFAS being discharged legally into waterways, our drinking water facilities take up the water from our source drinking water contaminated with PFAS, and then they have to clean the PFAS out of the drinking water before it reaches our tap,” VanTassel said. “So, what happens is the rate payer like you and me pay to clean the water when the industry is the actual polluter.”

The group found the highest concentration of PFAS at Montour Run in Robinson Township, a tributary of the Ohio River. Samples found 15 types of PFAS chemicals, totalling 134.9 ppt.

The group wants DEP to set limits for how much PFAS businesses can release in discharge.

Spokesman Neil Shader said DEP is reviewing the recommendations for aquatic life and human health water quality standards from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Three Rivers Waterkeeper also looked at 69 facilities across the region that have permits to discharge pollution into waterways.

“What we found, ubiquitously across our region was that facilities are exceeding their permit limits way more often than they are held accountable,” VanTassel said.

Using EPA data, the report found 278 instances of noncompliance over a three-year period, but only 21 formal enforcement actions during a five-year period.

VanTassel said the lack of fines or penalties means there’s less of a deterrent to pollute.

”That’s a really unfortunate thing when it’s cheaper to pollute than it is to be in compliance with your water discharge permit,” she said.

The report also noted many permittees in the region are only required to “monitor and report” levels of discharged pollution, with no limits set.

Shader said DEP uses monitoring requirements rather than limits “when DEP determines that there is no reasonable potential to exceed state water quality standards.”

“If a permittee is discharging sufficient effluent into a water body, they must have the appropriate…permit coverage and comply with both the permit and any associated permit conditions,” Shader said.

The report also noted bright spots. “River deltas,” the areas where smaller tributaries meet larger rivers, are becoming hot spots for biodiversity.

”Our waters have drastically improved over time since the signing of the Clean Water Act a little over 50 years ago,” VanTassel said. “Our waters went from what we often call ‘dead rivers’ to completely thriving ecosystems.”

She said the improvement is visible in the number of bald eagles and ospreys seen on the region’s rivers as well as the number of marinas that have been added so more people can enjoy the riverfronts.

“ The past shows that we can improve and our rivers do thrive when we take care of them,” VanTassel said. “And so why stop just because we’ve seen improvement? That actually should encourage us to keep going.”