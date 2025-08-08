West Virginia families sue EQT over fracking pollution

The families of four Wetzel County children have sued a Pittsburgh-based gas producer over health effects from fracking.

The families filed their complaint Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania against EQT, the largest gas producer in Appalachia.

The families say the operation of several gas wells and a compressor station in the Wetzel County community of Knob Fork released harmful pollutants that made the children sick.

Those include volatile organic compounds, which can cause dizziness, headaches, confusion, tremors, anxiety, nerve pain and muscle fatigue. One VOC, benzene, can cause cancer.

The families have relocated from their homes near the gas wells and compressor station to nearby New Martinsville and Paden City.

They seek compensatory and punitive damages, as well as the establishment of a medical monitoring trust for the children.

According to the lawsuit, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has been investigating EQT’s West Virginia operations.