Episode for February 13, 2026

How the Trump adminstration’s move to rescind the the scientific basis for regulating greenhouse gases could impact states’ climate initiatives. High levels of PFAS, known as forever chemicals, are being released into streams surrounding the Pittsburgh Internatiuonal Airport. The Conestoga in Lancaster County is Pennsylvania’s River of the Year.

The environmental watchdog group Three Rivers Waterkeeper intends to sue U.S. Steel over an oily sheen on the Monongahela River. State lawmakers are hoping to strengthen energy efficiency standards for appliances at the same time federal lawmakers are trying to weaken them. A group of Blair County volunteers is asking for help to restore a nearby abandoned town. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission wants people to stay off icy rivers, streams and creeks.

