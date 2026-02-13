Episode for February 13, 2026

How the Trump adminstration’s move to rescind the the scientific basis for regulating greenhouse gases could impact states’ climate initiatives. High levels of PFAS, known as forever chemicals, are being released into streams surrounding the Pittsburgh Internatiuonal Airport. The Conestoga in Lancaster County is Pennsylvania’s River of the Year.
The environmental watchdog group Three Rivers Waterkeeper intends to sue U.S. Steel over an oily sheen on the Monongahela River. State lawmakers are hoping to strengthen energy efficiency standards for appliances at the same time federal lawmakers are trying to weaken them. A group of Blair County volunteers is asking for help to restore a nearby abandoned town. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission wants people to stay off icy rivers, streams and creeks.
- What the end of the ‘endangerment finding’ means for Pennsylvania - One group's analysis found that negative health impacts to Pennsylvanians from ending federal climate rules will amount to $12 billion.
- What’s special about the Conestoga, Pa.’s 2026 River of the Year - The Conestoga River flows through downtown Lancaster, suburbs and farmland. Polluted by sewage and agricultural runoff, the river is also popular for recreation.
- Effort to preserve history of abandoned coal mining town in Blair County - Volunteers are asking for help to restore Glen White, an abandoned coal mining town near the Horseshoe Curve, and turn it into a historical attraction.
ADDITIONAL LINKS:
Stay off the ice: Pa. Fish and Boat Commission warns of unstable conditions on flowing water
Efficiency standards save Pennsylvanians money, but establishing new ones may be difficult