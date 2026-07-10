A woman with short white hair and a yellow dog pose in the grass next to a river
Lisa Hollingsworth-Segedy and Stella at Fort Bedford Riverfront Park. Photo: Julie Grant/ The Allegheny Front

Episode for July 10, 2026

The Allegheny Front·
Full Episode

How a Bedford County community benefitted when two dams were removed. A court rules in favor of a stricter ambient air pollution standard to protect public health. Republican gubernatorial candidate Stacy Garrity was in Western Pennsylvania to discuss data centers and criticize Governor Josh Shapiro. An artist provides tips for finding colorful beach glass on your next trip to Lake Erie. Pennsylvania’s elk country is featured on the season premiere of  Discovery Channel show “RV There Yet?.” A week-long camp provides community, support and fun for young campers with brain injuries.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

Camp Cranium provides community, summer fun for children with traumatic brain injuries 

Nicetown residents want answers after investigation finds PGW not responsible for deadly natural gas explosion

Pennsylvania’s elk herd featured on season premiere of Discovery Channel travel show