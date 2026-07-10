Episode for July 10, 2026

How a Bedford County community benefitted when two dams were removed. A court rules in favor of a stricter ambient air pollution standard to protect public health. Republican gubernatorial candidate Stacy Garrity was in Western Pennsylvania to discuss data centers and criticize Governor Josh Shapiro. An artist provides tips for finding colorful beach glass on your next trip to Lake Erie. Pennsylvania’s elk country is featured on the season premiere of Discovery Channel show “RV There Yet?.” A week-long camp provides community, support and fun for young campers with brain injuries.
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- With obsolete dams gone, Bedford sees less flooding, improved habitat - Before the dams were removed, Bedford borough lacked “curb appeal” because of flooding. Now, a riverfront revitalization plan is in the works.
- What a court ruling on upholding a Biden-era air quality standard means for Pennsylvania - A federal appeals court upheld a Biden-era air quality standard for soot. Allegheny County and other areas in PA could be out of compliance with the new standard.
- Nature’s upcycling: How to find beach glass along Lake Erie - Searching the shores of Lake Erie for beach glass is a favorite pastime. Here are the best beaches at Presque Isle to find it and some tips from a pro.
Camp Cranium provides community, summer fun for children with traumatic brain injuries
Nicetown residents want answers after investigation finds PGW not responsible for deadly natural gas explosion
Pennsylvania’s elk herd featured on season premiere of Discovery Channel travel show