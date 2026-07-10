Episode for July 10, 2026

How a Bedford County community benefitted when two dams were removed. A court rules in favor of a stricter ambient air pollution standard to protect public health. Republican gubernatorial candidate Stacy Garrity was in Western Pennsylvania to discuss data centers and criticize Governor Josh Shapiro. An artist provides tips for finding colorful beach glass on your next trip to Lake Erie. Pennsylvania’s elk country is featured on the season premiere of Discovery Channel show “RV There Yet?.” A week-long camp provides community, support and fun for young campers with brain injuries.

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Camp Cranium provides community, summer fun for children with traumatic brain injuries

Nicetown residents want answers after investigation finds PGW not responsible for deadly natural gas explosion

Pennsylvania’s elk herd featured on season premiere of Discovery Channel travel show