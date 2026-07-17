Episode for July 17, 2026

There’s a movement to slow down data center development in Pennsylvania, but state lawmakers weren’t ready to repeal a key tax exemption. People who live near a gas processing facility in rural Pennsylvania are against its plans to expand. Operations have been stopped at four injection wells for fracking wastewater in southeastern Ohio, at the request of state regulators. Forests in Allegheny and Fayette Counties are also now part of the Old-Growth Forest Network. A new book explores the beauty of Pennsylvania’s natural wonders.

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