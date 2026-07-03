Episode for July 3, 2026

As our nation celebrates its founding, we’re looking at where the environment and history meet. This summer 70 paddlers in kayaks and canoes took a trip down the Delaware River, including the spot where Washington crossed in 1776. A group of Pennsylvania residents is working to revive the colonial practice of growing flax one square yard at a time. We’ll hear about an effort to preserve the records of a Pennsylvania coal company. An environmental history book about Pennsylvania aims to include multiple perspectives. Plus, a bill introduced in the U.S. House could help coal miners disabled by black lung disease. Cases of alpha-gal syndrome, which causes a red meat and dairy allergy from tick bites, have been showing up around Pennsylvania.
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- New book looks at winners and losers in Pennsylvania environmental history - “Cradle of Conservation” examines how people have interacted with the environment from pre-colonial days to now.
- Preserving Pennsylvania’s coal history to look to the future - A treasure trove of coal history is being preserved in northeastern Pennsylvania. There are so many records, it will take at least a decade to archive it all.
- Pa. Rep. Lee introduces bill to boost black lung disease payments - Lee put forward the Support Our Miners Act in response to resolutions from municipalities across Allegheny County and Appalachia.
- More state lands in Ohio leased for fracking, over activists’ shouts - An Ohio commission approved 21 bids, and thousands of acres of public lands, for fracking rights.
- Tick bites up in U.S., Pennsylvania, this spring, prompting renewed emphasis on prevention - Besides Lyme disease, ticks can carry other diseases like alpha-gal syndrome, which can cause an animal product allergy.
250 years after George Washington and his troops crossed the Delaware, dozens of paddlers mark the event with a weeklong sojourn
From firewood to solar: This Philly rowhouse has seen over 250 years of energy transitions