New Jersey Zinc Company, Palmerton Plant, Carbon County, Pennsylvania. Placed on the Superfund program's National Priorities list in 1983. Courtesy: Library of Congress, Historic American Engineering Record

Episode for July 3, 2026

The Allegheny Front·
Full Episode

As our nation celebrates its founding, we’re looking at where the environment and history meet. This summer 70 paddlers in kayaks and canoes took a trip down the Delaware River, including the spot where Washington crossed in 1776. A group of Pennsylvania residents is working to revive the colonial practice of growing flax one square yard at a time. We’ll hear about an effort to preserve the records of a Pennsylvania coal company. An environmental history book about Pennsylvania aims to include multiple perspectives. Plus, a bill introduced in the U.S. House could help coal miners disabled by black lung disease. Cases of alpha-gal syndrome, which causes a red meat and dairy allergy from tick bites, have been showing up around Pennsylvania.

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250 years after George Washington and his troops crossed the Delaware, dozens of paddlers mark the event with a weeklong sojourn

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