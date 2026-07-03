Episode for July 3, 2026

As our nation celebrates its founding, we’re looking at where the environment and history meet. This summer 70 paddlers in kayaks and canoes took a trip down the Delaware River, including the spot where Washington crossed in 1776. A group of Pennsylvania residents is working to revive the colonial practice of growing flax one square yard at a time. We’ll hear about an effort to preserve the records of a Pennsylvania coal company. An environmental history book about Pennsylvania aims to include multiple perspectives. Plus, a bill introduced in the U.S. House could help coal miners disabled by black lung disease. Cases of alpha-gal syndrome, which causes a red meat and dairy allergy from tick bites, have been showing up around Pennsylvania.

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250 years after George Washington and his troops crossed the Delaware, dozens of paddlers mark the event with a weeklong sojourn

From firewood to solar: This Philly rowhouse has seen over 250 years of energy transitions